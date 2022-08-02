NBA News Roundup: Bill Russell dies at age 88, league investigating into deal between Philadelphia 76ers and James Harden, and more - August 1st, 2022

The NBA world received shocking news on Sunday when it was announced that the great Bill Russell had died. He was a champion on and off the court, and the league has never seen anyone like him. Several basketball legends, celebrities and superstars gave their condolences and shared words about the 11-time champion.

NBA @NBA NBA Commissioner Adam Silver's statement regarding the passing of Bill Russell. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver's statement regarding the passing of Bill Russell. https://t.co/3BcZDnKjxK

In other news, there haven't been many trades or signings in the market so far. We are in the dog days of the offseason where the draft, opening of free agency and summer league are behind us. Fans are now looking forward to the beginning of training camps to see NBA action other than the occasional exhibition game.

Let's take a look at some news from around the league in the last 24 hours.

NBA launching an initiative to raise awareness and change the conversation about violent crime

NBA commissioner Adam Silver speaks to the media before Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals.

The NBA is constantly active in social justice reform and helping marginalized communities across the country. They have youth programs and charity events, and most star players have been champions in uplifting their communities.

The league is launching a partnership program with "The Alliance for Safety and Justice" and its "National Basketball Social Justice Coalition" to raise awareness and change the conversation about violent crime in the country.

Andscape and ESPN's Marc J. Spears reported:

"The Alliance for Safety and Justice and the NBA’s National Basketball Social Justice Coalition announce launch of a new partnership to change the conversation about violent crime through a nationwide initiative. It starts today with a town hall with Wizards and Mystics players."

The partnership begins in Washington, D.C., with the city's basketball teams: Wizards (NBA) and Mystics (WNBA).

Anonymous GM says he would trade Jayson Tatum for Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets and Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics square off.

The Kevin Durant saga in Brooklyn continues as no team has been able to match the Nets' demands. The Slim Reaper has a high price tag, which has gone even higher since the Minnesota Timberwolves lavishly overpaid for Rudy Gobert. The Boston Celtics reportedly made an offer in exchange for a package around Jaylen Brown, but the Nets rejected it because they wanted Marcus Smart in the deal.

Now, an anonymous general manager has said that he would rather trade Jayson Tatum and pair up Jaylen Brown with Durant. He said, via FOX Sports:

"I'd do that before I'd give them Jaylen and (Marcus) Smart. Brown is valued a little less than Tatum because he's not the skill darling. He's a high level athlete who has developed into a good player."

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports Anonymous GMs Are Back! This One Says He Would Trade Jayson Tatum For Kevin Durant bars.tl/3426810 Anonymous GMs Are Back! This One Says He Would Trade Jayson Tatum For Kevin Durant bars.tl/3426810 https://t.co/jRG8p3CBIH

Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell dies at age 88

Bill Russell (middle) with his wife Jeannine Russell and Kobe Bryant at the ESPYS

Bill Russell, arguably the greatest winner in NBA history, died at the age of 88. He won 11 rings in 13 seasons and never lost a single Game 7 or deciding game. Russell was one of the first big earners in the league, and his off-court activism paved the way for several players who came after him.

His estate announced his death via social media, saying that he died peacefully next to his wife.

New Atlanta Hawks teammates get familiarized with each other at the Crawsover Pro-Am

Dejounte Murray, right, of the San Antonio Spurs against Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks acquired Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs to pair him with with Trae Young in the backcourt. John Collins didn't have to move, and the team formed a new, albeit young, Big Three.

The three players need to play as many minutes together as possible to ensure the Hawks have a successful run next season. They got familiarized with each other's games at the annual exhibition game, The Crawsover Pro-Am.

This time, we also saw Murray throw lobs to Collins as the new backcourt ran the break. The trio had a blast in the game, with the spectators cheering like it was an actual NBA arena.

NBA launches investigation into James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey, left, introduces James Harden.

James Harden took a pay cut to ensure his team could sign new players, and it was instantly regarded as a winning mentality. He did so to show the Philly fans that he is serious about winning a title despite his meltdown in last season's playoffs. The Philadelphia 76ers signed P.J. Tucker and Danuel House in free agency, all because Harden took less money after opting out of his player option.

It sounds great that the star player was willing to do that for his team, but in reality there cannot be an under-the-table deal between the franchise and the player.

It shouldn't be a case where the organization is rewarding him with off-the-court compensation like property or cars. Moreover, it wasn't a situation where the front office lucked into Harden declining his option and they suddenly got the ability to sign players. This was certainly an orchestrated move, and the league is just making sure that everything is above board and transparent.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn NBA's expected to pursue circumstances surrounding Harden declining $47M option to sign a 1+1 deal that cut salary to $33M and gave team more flexibility to sign Tucker and House. Some have wondered if another deal was already in place for future -- which is against CBA rules. NBA's expected to pursue circumstances surrounding Harden declining $47M option to sign a 1+1 deal that cut salary to $33M and gave team more flexibility to sign Tucker and House. Some have wondered if another deal was already in place for future -- which is against CBA rules.

