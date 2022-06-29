NBA News Roundup: Draymond Green believes the Warriors couldn't have won the championship in 2017 and 2018 without Kevin Durant, LeBron James' tequila beats Michael Jordan's, and more - June 29, 2022 

NBA news has gone into overdrive mode as the deadline inches ever closer for players to pick up their player option. The likes of Kyrie Irving and Russell Westbrook have made headlines recently as they have chosen to remain with their franchises for, at least, one more season.

With one eye on the next season, franchises are gearing up for a busy summer. Many teams will make changes across the board. Meanwhile, others are expected to only shuffle their rosters as this leads to more NBA news.

With that said, here is the NBA news round-up for June 29, 2022, brought to you by Sportskeeda.

Draymond Green believes the Warriors don't win the championship without Kevin Durant

Green and KD have been making NBA news all season long

The Golden State Warriors were the team to beat in the three years that Kevin Durant played for them. The Warriors were on course for a three-peat had Klay Thompson and KD not picked up injuries in the 2019 NBA Finals. Draymond Green, while appearing on JJ Redick's podcast, stated that he believed the Warriors don't win the championship in 2017 and 2018 without KD. Green said:

"I don’t think the outside world gave Kevin enough credit. I think, if you came within our organization, Kevin was given all the credit. But the reality is, I don’t think that team wins another championship if Kevin doesn’t come. Now, you may say, ‘Oh, yeah, but you won the fourth one without Kevin.’ But there’s a gap in there where teams started to figure us out."

Ivica Zubac agrees to extension with the LA Clippers

The LA Clippers will have the services of Ivica Zubac for, at least, three more years as the center has agreed to a contract extension with the franchise. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Zubac will sign a three-year extension worth $33 million.

The center is a pivotal part of the LA Clippers roster as they aim to get back into the mix of things in the upcoming season.

Indiana Pacers unsure about Miles Bridges

The Indiana Pacers have been a consistent fixture in the NBA news roundup as the franchise is heading into a full-blown rebuild. However, the Pacers have been linked with a move to acquire Miles Bridges from the Charlotte Hornets as he is in search of a max extension, something the Hornets are unsure about. Turns out, the Pacers are, also, unsure about giving out such a large salary.

"The Pacers have mulled over making Bridges an offer, sources told B/R, but it's unclear whether Indiana will actually be willing to add such an expensive piece into their rebuild," Jake Fischer of The Bleacher Report said.

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer Pre-free agency notebook @BR_NBA starts with Portland, Brunson/NYK, Ayton and Bridges, the Wizards, Dejounte trades, some new Toronto intel, Miami details, Boston targets, and much more: bleacherreport.com/articles/10040… Pre-free agency notebook @BR_NBA starts with Portland, Brunson/NYK, Ayton and Bridges, the Wizards, Dejounte trades, some new Toronto intel, Miami details, Boston targets, and much more: bleacherreport.com/articles/10040…

Malik Monk not certain to return to the LA Lakers

When you're part of the LA Lakers, everything you do becomes NBA news. Malik Monk was one of the few bright spots for the Lakers during the 2021-22 season. His contract extension has made the airwaves. It is widely believed that Monk is ready to accept a lower salary to return to the Lakers. However, according to Jake Fischer of The Bleacher Report, this isn't set in stone.

"The Lakers would like to retain Malik Monk at their taxpayer mid-level, but Monk is also searching for more lucrative deals, sources said, despite telling Jovan Buha of The Athletic he'd be willing to return to Los Angeles on a discount," Fischer wrote.

LeBron James' tequila beats Michael Jordan's

James and MJ are constants in the NBA news roundup

LeBron James's tequila Lobos 1707 won the best Best Reposado Tequila Award in this year's Spirits Tequila San Francisco competition, defeating Michael Jordan's Cincor Tequilla. Over 5,000 alcoholic brands participated in the event this year, where James's tequila was labeled the best.

Joe Pompliano @JoePompliano



' Lobos 1707 Tequila has been named 2022's Best Reposado Tequila, beating out MJ's Cincoro Tequila & 100 other brands.



Maverick Carter, Rich Paul, Anthony Davis & Draymond Green are also investors in Lobos. LeBron James beat Michael Jordan...in a tequila competition. @KingJames ' Lobos 1707 Tequila has been named 2022's Best Reposado Tequila, beating out MJ's Cincoro Tequila & 100 other brands.Maverick Carter, Rich Paul, Anthony Davis & Draymond Green are also investors in Lobos. LeBron James beat Michael Jordan...in a tequila competition.@KingJames' Lobos 1707 Tequila has been named 2022's Best Reposado Tequila, beating out MJ's Cincoro Tequila & 100 other brands.Maverick Carter, Rich Paul, Anthony Davis & Draymond Green are also investors in Lobos. https://t.co/qvoxyA6N1R

