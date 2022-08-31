NBA News Roundup: Former NBA player doesn't believe Michael Jordan would score as much in modern NBA, LeBron James set to have stake in AC Milan and more - August 31, 2022 

With training camp set to begin next month, NBA news comes thick and fast as rosters are being finalized by franchises. This summer had coaches being hired and fired, as well as players getting bumper new contracts.

Jason Williams believes Michael Jordan wouldn't be the scorer today he was in the 90s

Arguably the greatest player of all time, Michael Jordan made scoring look easy amongst many other things. The 10-time scoring champion averaged 30.1 points in his career. But former player Jason Williams believes that Jordan would struggle to score that much in today's game.

"It was easy for him to get to the bucket against GP. As it would be against Jrue Holiday today with Giannis and Brook Lopez sitting back there. He’s not scoring as easy today as he did back then," Williams said.

LeBron James vocal about wanting to play with his son in the NBA

In an interview with Sports Illustrated's Chris Ballard, LeBron James reiterated his intentions to play with his son, Bronny James, before retiring. The 37-year-old is coming into his 20th season, and Bronny will be eligible for the 2024 draft. The four-time champion acknowledged that his family doesn't talk much about the future.

"We don’t even really talk about the future too much, put it in the air. Because I like to talk to the basketball gods out there and see if things can come to fruition. I’ve always set out goals in my career, talked to the basketball gods, and they’ve listened to all of them. Hopefully they can listen to this last one, too," James said.

Kyrie Irving set to appear on The Shop

Another player who has been omnipresent in the NBA news roundup is Kyrie Irving. The Brooklyn Nets guard is all set to appear on the show "The Shop." LeBron James is the executive producer of the series alongside Maverick Carter. This episode will feature Irving alongside Hollywood icons like Idris Elba and Drew Barrymore.

"The tool I choose to use as my paintbrush is my basketball. When I describe myself as an artist, it just gives me the opportunity to do whatever I want," Irving said.

Patrick Beverley responds to claims about being in contact with Russell Westbrook

Latest LA Lakers acquisition Patrick Beverley is reported to be in contact with Russell Westbrook. The two will be teammates next season but have had a history of often finding themselves at the opposite ends of a log. However, Beverley took to Twitter to express his feelings and thoughts about such NBA news.

"So I’m guessing this how it works in LA. Something all the time huh We Excited and We hungry. Watch us Work," Beverley wrote.

LeBron James to invest in AC Milan

In other NBA news, four-time champion LeBron James is set to invest in European footballing giants AC Milan, alongside music mogul Drake. According to the Financial Times, RedBird Capital is set to complete a takeover of the seven-time Champions League winners. The takeover will cost over a billion dollars. The four-time Finals MVP already has a stake in Liverpool F.C.

