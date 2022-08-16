NBA News Roundup: Giannis Antetokounmpo open to playing for the Chicago Bulls, NBA royalty attends Draymond Green's wedding and more | August 16th, 2022

Two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has spent his entire career with the Milwaukee Bucks. Antetokounmpo delivered on his promise by winning a championship in 2020. He's signed with the Bucks until 2026 but recently commented about possibly playing for a rival.

Meanwhile, Draymond Green married his longtime girlfriend, Hazel Renee, over the weekend. It was a star-studded event with many of his former and current Golden State Warriors teammates in attendance. Other NBA superstars were also present, including LeBron James and Jayson Tatum.

Here is the latest NBA news roundup for Aug. 16 brought to you by Sportskeeda.

NBA Christmas Day schedule released

Steph Curry and Ja Morant interact after an NBA playoff game

The NBA has not officially announced the schedule for next season's Christmas games. However, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that there are already five games expected to be played on Dec. 25. The defending champions will host the Memphis Grizzlies, a matchup Ja Morant and Draymond Green wanted.

LeBron James and the LA Lakers will battle Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. The Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks will battle it out in Beantown, while the Denver Nuggets take on the Phoenix Suns. The Celtics and Bucks faced each other in last year's playoffs, while the Nuggets and Suns have had their fair share of postseason drama.

The NBA's Christmas Day schedule won't be complete without the New York Knicks. They will clash with the Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks hold the record for most games played on Dec. 25.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Sources: NBA’s 2022 Christmas Day schedule:



Bucks at Celtics

76ers at Knicks

Suns at Nuggets

Lakers at Mavericks

Grizzlies at Warriors Sources: NBA’s 2022 Christmas Day schedule:Bucks at Celtics76ers at KnicksSuns at NuggetsLakers at MavericksGrizzlies at Warriors

Giannis Antetokounmpo open to playing for the Chicago Bulls

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a two-time NBA MVP.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the most beloved figures in the city of Milwaukee. He brought a championship in 2020 while also showing loyalty to the Bucks since they drafted him in 2013. "The Greek Freak" is entering his 10th year in the NBA with a contract until 2026.

However, Antetokounmpo commented about possibly playing for the Chicago Bulls later in his career. He maintained his loyalty to the Bucks, but the comments surely made some people in Milwaukee nervous.

"It's a team that have won multiple championships," Antetokounmpo said. "It's a team that one of the greatest players, if not the greatest player to ever play the game played for. So, it's a no-brainer. Everybody would love to play for Chicago."

"Down the line, you never know. You never know how life brings it. Maybe I play for Chicago, but right now I'm committed to Milwaukee."

Ben Simmons settles grievance case with the Philadelphia 76ers

Ben Simmons was a three-time NBA All-Star with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Ben Simmons refused to play for the Philadelphia 76ers last season, losing nearly $20 million in salary. The Sixers ended up trading him to the Brooklyn Nets as part of the James Harden deal. However, Simmons filed a grievance against the Sixers to recoup some of his money.

According to a report by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Simmons and the Sixers agreed to a settlement regarding the grievance on Monday. The terms of the deal are not available to the public and will remain confidential. The three-time All-Star cited his mental health and a back injury for not playing for the Sixers.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



The dollar amount will be kept confidential Ben Simmons and the 76ers reached an agreement on the grievance Simmons filed to get back nearly $20 million withheld from him for his missing games in the 2021-22 season, per @wojespn The dollar amount will be kept confidential Ben Simmons and the 76ers reached an agreement on the grievance Simmons filed to get back nearly $20 million withheld from him for his missing games in the 2021-22 season, per @wojespn The dollar amount will be kept confidential https://t.co/2WZ1HR15Sa

With the settlement agreed between Simmons and the Sixers, both parties are likely ready to move on. Simmons is expected to be fully healthy at the start of next season after undergoing back surgery this summer. Meanwhile, the Sixers are ready to compete for a championship.

NBA royalty attends Draymond Green's wedding

LeBron James and Steph Curry attended Draymond Green's wedding.

It has been a good summer for Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors. Green celebrated his fourth championship while being eligible for a max contract extension. Over the weekend, the Warriors superstar married his girlfriend, Hazel Renee.

Green and Renee have two children together, Kyla and Cash. Among the guests were Green's current and former teammates with the Warriors.

The Curry Family was also present, including Steph and Ayesha, Seth and Callie Rivers, and Sydel and Damion Lee.

Other basketball personalities in attendance were LeBron James, Jayson Tatum and Michigan State coach Tom Izzo. James' agent Rich Paul and business partner Maverick Carter were also present, while rappers DaBaby and Roddy Rich performed during the celebration.

Hall of Fame announces presenters of 2022 inductees

Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili won four NBA championships together.

Thirteen new members will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Sept. 10. The headliners for the Class of 2022 are Manu Ginobili, Tim Hardaway, Swin Cash and George Karl. Other members include Bob Huggins, Lindsay Whalen, Marianne Stanley, Hugh Evans, Lou Hudson, Larry Costello, Del Harris, Theresa Shank-Grentz and Radivoj Korac.

On Monday, the NBA announced the presenters for the Class of 2022. Tim Duncan will welcome Ginobili. Hardaway chose Isiah Thomas, Nate Archibald, Yolanda Griffith and his "Run TMC" teammates, Chris Mullin and Mitch Richmond.

Josh Paredes @Josh810 Tim Duncan will be the presenter at Manu Ginobili's Hall of Fame enshrinement on Saturday, Sep 10 at 7 p.m. ET. Tim Duncan will be the presenter at Manu Ginobili's Hall of Fame enshrinement on Saturday, Sep 10 at 7 p.m. ET. https://t.co/Z1PrzkcURr

Swin Cash will be presented by Thomas, Tamika Catchings, Teresa Weatherspoon, Tina Thompson and Geno Auriemma. Roy Williams, Gary Payton and Bobby Jones are the presenters for George Karl.

Here are the remaining presenters for the Class of 2022.

Bob Huggins - Jerry West and Rod Thorn

Lindsay Whalen - Charles Barkley and Dawn Staley

Marianne Stanley - Lisa Leslie, Nancy Lieberman and Cathy Rush

Hugh Evans - Reggie Miller and George Gervin

Lou Hudson - Jamaal Wilkes and Spencer Haywood

Larry Costello - Billy Cunningham, Bob Dandridge and Wayne Embry

Del Harris - John Calipari, Nancy Lieberman and Sidney Moncrief

Theresa Shank-Grentz - Charles Barkley, Cathy Rush and Vivian Stringer

Radivoj Korac - Spencer Haywood

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Chad Marriott