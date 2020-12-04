NBA News Roundup: "I’m moving in with Joel to get to know him off the court"- Ben Simmons' hilarious suggestion to improve chemistry with star partner

With preseason games set to start from the 11th of December, NBA stars have been quite active in interacting with the media in the last few days. In the latest edition of the NBA news roundup, we will take a look at what Philadelphia 76ers' star Ben Simmons said about his chemistry with Joel Embiid as well as Lonzo Ball's expectations for next season.

NBA News: Ben Simmons jokes about moving in with Joel Embiid

Philadelphia 76ers vs Indiana Pacers

There have been rumors about the Philadelphia 76ers' chemistry issues since their 2020 playoff exit. That stemmed due to an apparent discord between their two stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

However, the latter waived off those rumors in a presser and even found a comical response to the 'situation', saying in this regard:

“It’s (the chemistry) is good. I’m moving in with Joel to get to know him off the court.”

The point guard also shared his thoughts about his expectations for the upcoming NBA season, saying in this regard:

“I think this year is going to be great for us.”

The Philadelphia 76ers have dominated NBA headlines recently, as they revamped their coaching staff and front office. A new-look Philadelphia 76ers side has Daryl Morey as their General Manager and Doc Rivers as the head coach.

Ben Simmons says he's moving in with Joel Embiid this month to get closer with him

NBA News: Lonzo Ball confident about being a triple-double threat next season

New Orleans Pelicans vs Sacramento Kings

In other NBA news, New Orleans Pelicans point guard Lonzo Ball spoke to NOLA.com recently and outlined his expectations for the 2020-21 season, saying in this regard:

"I believe I’m a triple-double threat every night. That’s what I’m going to go out there and try to do."

Lonzo Ball, who is entering his contract year, will have to show his value on the court for a lucrative deal with the franchise in the future.

The Ball family has been in the NBA news in recent times, as all the three brothers - Lonzo, LaMelo and LiAngelo - will be under contract for an NBA team in the 2020-21 season.

LaMelo Ball was drafted by the Charlotte Hornets with the third selection in NBA Draft 2020, and LiAngelo was signed up by the Detroit Pistons.