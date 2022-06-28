NBA News Roundup: Michael Jordan jokes about the UNC-Duke rivalry with rookie Mark Williams, Celtics star likes a tweet suggesting he is disrespected, and more - June 27th, 2022

The NBA news cycle is now limited to trade rumors and players commenting and having fun with those rumors. The 2022 NBA Finals came to an end last week, and the 2022 NBA Draft took place a few days ago.

Moreover, there is serious drama surrounding the LA Lakers and their future is quite uncertain as of today. The Brooklyn Nets are also in tumult with their two superstars considering exits this summer. Let's take a look at some of the news stories around the NBA in the last 24 hours.

Denver Nuggets' Facundo Campazzo considers staying in the NBA a huge priority

Facundo Campazzo of the Denver Nuggets during the 2021-22 NBA season

31-year-old Facundo Campazzo has played just two seasons in the NBA and both have been with the Denver Nuggets. The Argentinian player was asked about playing overseas and he suggested that staying in the NBA makes more sense even if there is more money elsewhere.

In an interview this week with Pablo Brunetto of Argentina’s TN Sports, Campazzo said:

"My priority 1, 2, and 3 is to continue in the NBA. For now, I don't have a return to Europe in mind. It is obvious that at some point it will happen, but not now. I have it very clear: I want to try again, in whatever franchise it is, but to try again."

Draymond Green unafraid of the LA Lakers even if they acquire Kyrie Irving

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors talks with LeBron James of the LA Lakers

There has been serious chatter around the LA Lakers acquiring Kyrie Irving and whether it would make them a title contender. Irving would be a significant improvement over Russell Westbrook. The Lakers would certainly be better offensively next season with Irving. Westbrook shot 29% from three-point range and 66% from the free-throw line last season while Irving shot 41% from deep and 91% from the charity stripe.

Draymond Green spoke with Lucas Shaw of Bloomberg and was asked about the Lakers' title credentials if they manage to land Kyrie Irving. He believes the Golden State Warriors would still beat them despite an Irving and LeBron James reunion. Green said:

"With LeBron, if you give him someone like Kyrie... they'll have a chance because of the way Kyrie can score the basketball. LeBron will only put him in position to do that. Kyrie has not proven to be a great leader."

"LeBron will put an umbrella over that. If you can do what you're good at, you have LeBron leading. They could contend, but they won't beat us," Green continued.

Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown likes a tweet and sparks controversy

Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics during the 2022 NBA Finals

Jaylen Brown believes Boston Celtics fans disrespect him. Jayson Tatum, however, is considered the face of the franchise. Whenever there are rumors about splitting up the Jays, Brown is the only name to be mentioned in trade scenarios. Brown was often considered a trade chip for the Celtics in case the duo didn't work out, but their recent NBA Finals run has discarded that idea.

However, Brown liking that tweet has sparked controversy and re-ignited those discussions. If the Celtics had won the 2022 title, Brown would have likely been the Finals MVP over Tatum. There are several discussions around whether he truly is disrespected by the franchise.

Forward out of G-League Ignite signs with the Indiana Pacers

G-League Ignite forward ard Fanbo Zeng representing China

Chinese forward Fanbo Zeng opted for G-League Ignite over Gonzaga last year and is now entering the NBA. The 19-year-old, a 6'11", 200 pound big man, is signing with the Indiana Pacers as an undrafted free agent. He was born in China, attended Windermere Preparatory High School in Windermere, Florida and was a consensus four-star recruit.

Zeng doesn't have impressive stats in the G-League, though. He played just nine games and started in only three of them. He averaged 3.8 points, 1.4 rebounds and 0.9 blocks per game. The bright spot is that he shot 40% from three-point range. As per The Athletic's Shams Charania, he has signed with the Pacers and will reportedly play for them in the Las Vegas Summer League.

Chinese forward Fanbo Zeng of the G League Ignite is signing with the Indiana Pacers and will play for the team in Las Vegas NBA summer league, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

Michael Jordan jokes with his rookie Mark Williams about his rivalry with Duke

Charlotte Hornets owner and Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on the sidelines

Michael Jordan, owner of the Charlotte Hornets, drafted Mark Williams out of Duke as the 15th overall pick. Williams being a former Blue Devil gave Jordan, a former Tar Heel, a chance to joke with the rookie.

The North Carolina Tar Heels and the Duke Blue Devils are historic rivals who compete less than 60 miles away from each other near Raleigh and Durham, North Carolina.

When Williams was drafted, Michael Jordan called him and said:

"Hello Mark. Congratulations man, welcome. Well, I'm looking forward to it, man. I hope you'll get get in the gym and start working on your game and make a difference. And even though you're a Dukie, I take pride in that we did draft you. Alright, my brother. Well, good luck, alright?"

