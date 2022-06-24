NBA News Roundup: Orlando Magic select Paola Banchero with #1 pick, LA Clippers President Lawrence Frank gives positive update on Kawhi Leonard’s recovery, and more, | June 24th, 2022 

The 2022 NBA draft took place yesterday at the Barclays Center in New York. Duke prospect Paolo Banchero was selected as the #1 pick by the Orlando Magic, followed by Chet Holmgren (OKC Thunder) and Jabari Smith (Houston Rockets) as #2 and #3.

Meanwhile, the sons of NBA greats Scottie Pippen, Shaquille O'Neal and Ron Harper went undrafted. Scotty Pippen Jr. and Ron Harper Jr. have reportedly signed two-way deals, while Shareef O'Neal has agreed to play for the LA Lakers in the Summer League.

Let's take a look at the latest news surrounding the NBA as of June 24th, 2022.

Orlando Magic select Paolo Banchero with the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft

Duke's Paolo Banchero was selected with the #1 overall pick by the Orlando Magic at the 2022 NBA Draft

The Orlando Magic altered their draft projections by picking Duke prospect Paolo Banchero as their #1 selection. They were expected to acquire Jabari Smith for months. But they made a last-minute switch to give NBA fans one of the most surprising draft events of recent times.

Chet Holmgren was selected by the OKC Thunder, while Jabari Smith will now be representing the Houston Rockets.

The top three players were the top three picks, but not in the order pundits predicted. Banchero was linked with the Rockets at #3. Houston may have gotten a better deal with Smith, who is widely considered the best player in this draft.

LA Clippers president Lawrence Frank gives a positive update on Kawhi Leonard’s recovery

The LA Clippers look set to get back to full strength next season with the expected return of talisman Kawhi Leonard. The two-time finals MVP missed last season after undergoing surgery for an ACL injury. Leonard has been making good progress as per Clippers president Lawrence Frank.

Here's what Frank told reporters after the draft regarding Kawhi (via Ohm Youngmisuk):

"He continues to do great. He is maniacal in his work ethic... he is putting in the hours. He is doing great and continues to progress."

Kawhi Leonard's return will make things interesting in the Western Conference. The Clippers are hoping to make their maiden NBA Finals appearance. They have put together an excellent roster around former DPOY winner and Paul George.

The team didn't make the playoffs but had the eighth-best record in the regular season last year.

Star kids Shareef O’Neal, Scotty Pippen Jr. and Ron Harper Jr. go undrafted

Popular names like Shareef O'Neal, Ron Harper Jr. and Scotty Pippen Jr. couldn't find any suitors in the draft. All three players were invited to pre-draft workouts by various franchises but will enter the offseason as undrafted free agents.

Nevertheless, former LA Lakers great Shaquille O'Neal's son Shareef will be representing the franchise in the Summer League. Meanwhile, Scottie Pippen's son Scotty Jr. and Ron Harper's son Ron Jr. have signed two-way deals with the Lakers and Raptors, respectively.

Philadelphia 76ers, Dallas Mavericks and New York Knicks among teams to finalize major trades on draft day

The Philadelphia 76ers, New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks engaged in major trades on draft day. The Sixers traded veteran forward Danny Green and the #23 pick to the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for De'Anthony Melton. Green suffered a knee injury in the playoffs and was set to miss most if not all of the 2021-22 season.

Meanwhile, the Knicks entered a three-team trade that saw them ship Kemba Walker and the #13 pick to Detroit. That helps them clear cap space in their hopes of signing Jalen Brunson in 2022 NBA free agency.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks' trade to sign Christian Wood from the Houston Rockets was made official on draft day. As reported earlier, the Rockets received the #26 pick, Boban Marjanovic, Marquesse Chriss, Sterling Brown and Trey Burke.

GM Bob Myers says the Warriors will try to retain most of their squad next season

The defending NBA champions Golden State Warriors could face tough decisions this offseason when constructing their roster. Several key role players will hit free agency. The cost of keeping these players will increase the tax bill on salaries for the Dubs by a significant margin. It may not be easy for the Bob Myers-led front office to retain most players.

The most notable names who could depart in free agency are Kevon Looney, Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr. All three players will command hefty sums more than they signed up for previously.

With Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins' impending extensions lined up, the Warriors will be in a financial clutch to retain their free-agent crop. Trading Wiggins is an option, but it will be a difficult call considering how crucial he was to their championship win.

