NBA News Roundup: Philadelphia 76ers superstar nearing deadline to pick up his player-option, Utah Jazz stars mend fences, and more - June 8, 2022 

The NBA Finals series heads to Boston for Games 3 & 4 but there is still no shortage of news from the rest of the league. Franchises are gearing up for a busy summer and are getting their ducks in order. Many teams will make changes across the board while others are expected to only shuffle their rosters.

The Utah Jazz continue to make NBA news following Quin Snyder's resignation. The futures of their stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell seem uncertain. Elsewhere, the futures of Russell Westbrook and Kyrie Irving remain undecided.

James Harden nearing deadline to pick up his player-option

One of the biggest NBA news stories this season has been the future of James Harden. The Philadelphia 76ers guard has a call to make regarding his future as he could become a free agent in the summer.

However, according to Bryan Toporek of Forbes, the 76ers star only has till June 29th to activate his player-option.

"Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden has until June 29 to decide whether to pick up his $47.4 million player option for the 2022-23 NBA season or decline it to become an unrestricted free agent. His decision will shape the course of the Sixers' offseason plans either way," Toporek wrote.

At James Harden has until June 29 to pick up his $47.4M player option.At @ForbesSports , I wrote about why the Sixers should hope he declines it to become an unrestricted free agent: forbes.com/sites/bryantop… James Harden has until June 29 to pick up his $47.4M player option.At @ForbesSports, I wrote about why the Sixers should hope he declines it to become an unrestricted free agent: forbes.com/sites/bryantop…

Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell reportedly mend fences

The Utah Jazz have been one of the most recurring teams in the NBA news roundup. The latest news coming out of the franchise is superstars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert have reportedly mended fences.

Marc Berman of The New York Post reported the news about the one-two punch.

"Multiple sources say Gobert and Mitchell have never repaired their relationship that hit rock bottom when the pandemic started with each player — Gobert first — testing positive for COVID."

LeBron James mourns the death of a 17-year-old boy

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James made NBA news once again. He shared his condolences to the family of a 17-year-old boy who lost his life next to James' I Promise School.

King James' foundation released a statement sharing their condolences. The statement read:

"We were devastated to learn of the overnight incident that saw a life lost near our school. We are grieving with our community over another senseless act of violence. Our campus is safe and secure as we continue to do everything we can to support our students, families, and the entire Akron community."

Phoenix Suns were hit with Covid-19 in their series against the Dallas Mavericks

The Phoenix Suns were eliminated from the postseason this year by the Dallas Mavericks. However, according to Sam Amick and Joe Vardon of The Athletic, the Suns were ravaged by Covid-19 during this series. It saw their season crumble before their eyes.

"The Phoenix Suns were managing a COVID-19 outbreak as their season fell apart, multiple sources told The Athletic, with six individuals — including one player — testing positive either late in the Western Conference semifinals or the day after Game 7."

On the Suns’ COVID outbreak at the end of the West semifinals that left some very concerned and raises questions about how the NBA should handle the virus going forward



theathletic.com/3353821/2022/0… Reporting with @joevardon , at @TheAthletic On the Suns’ COVID outbreak at the end of the West semifinals that left some very concerned and raises questions about how the NBA should handle the virus going forward Reporting with @joevardon, at @TheAthletic On the Suns’ COVID outbreak at the end of the West semifinals that left some very concerned and raises questions about how the NBA should handle the virus going forward theathletic.com/3353821/2022/0…

Stephen A. Smith lambasts the notion of giving Kyrie Irving a long-term contract

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith believes that giving Kyrie Irving a long-term contract would be an act of insanity by the Brooklyn Nets. Irving is currently locked in negotiations with the franchise, with his unavailability for games proving a massive roadblock. Smith said:

"Giving Kyrie Irving, of all people, a long-term deal, is pure outright insanity. The definition of insanity is not doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result. The definition of insanity is making a long-term commitment to Kyrie Irving."

