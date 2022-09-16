NBA News Roundup: Phoenix Suns vice-chairman calls for Robert Sarver’s resignation, Michael Jordan's 'Last Dance' jersey sells for sports memorabilia record, and more | September 16, 2022

The NBA's handling of Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver's situation regarding workplace misconduct has been heavily scrutinized.

Following an investigation, the NBA released a report featuring Sarver's wrongdoings within the Phoenix organization. The league fined him $10 million and suspended him from engaging in all activities involving the NBA for a year.

Several notable players and analysts believe Sarver's misconduct deserves more punishment, with some arguing that he should be ejected from the league. The list includes the Suns' vice-chairperson and part owner Jahm Najafi, who has the second-largest stake in the team behind Sarver.

In other news, the legendary Michael Jordan's jersey from the popular Netflix documentary 'The Last Dance' fetched $10.1 million at a recent auction. It is now the most expensive piece of memorabilia in sporting history.

Here's the latest news from around the NBA as of Sept. 16, 2022.

Phoenix Suns' vice-chairman calls for Robert Sarver’s resignation

Phoenix Suns vice-chairman Jahm Najafi joined many notable NBA personalities in calling for Robert Sarver's ejection from the league.

The NBA suspended Sarver from all league activities and handed him a $10 million fine following their recent investigation. The Suns' majority owner's countless acts of workplace misconduct were revealed.

Many deem this punishment as insufficient, including Najafi. In an open letter to the Suns' organization's employees and players, he wrote:

"I cannot in good judgment sit back and allow our children and future generations of fans think that this behavior is tolerated because of wealth and privilege.

"Therefore, in accordance with my commitment to helping eradicate any form of racism, sexism and bias, as Vice Chairman of the Phoenix Suns, I am calling for the resignation of Robert Sarver."

Najafi clarified that he has no intentions of replacing Sarver while providing his comments on the situation:

"While I have no interest in becoming the managing partner, I will work tirelessly to ensure the next team steward treats all stakeholders with dignity, professionalism and respect."

The league's investigation revealed Sarver used a racial slur at least five times when relaying statements from black people. He made inappropriate comments about women within the organization and also misbehaved with fellow employees on several occasions.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Phoenix Suns and Mercury governor Robert Sarver has been fined $10M and suspended for one year after an NBA investigation.



The probe found Sarver used racially insensitive language, made sex-based statements, treated female employees unequally and engaged in bullying Phoenix Suns and Mercury governor Robert Sarver has been fined $10M and suspended for one year after an NBA investigation.The probe found Sarver used racially insensitive language, made sex-based statements, treated female employees unequally and engaged in bullying https://t.co/WrsMsKT1Wd

Michael Jordan's 'Last Dance' jersey sells for sports memorabilia record

Arguably the greatest basketball player of all-time, Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan continues to create history almost two decades after his retirement.

Jordan's 1998 NBA Finals jersey, which featured in the Netflix documentary 'The Last Dance,' was sold for a record $10.1 million by Auction house, Sotheby.

The jersey has reportedly become the most expensive piece of sports memorabilia of all-time. It surpassed the previous record set by the late soccer legend Diego Maradona's jersey, which went for $9.28 million.

Here's what Brahm Wachter, head of Sotheby's streetwear and modern collectables, said after Jordan's jersey was auctioned (H/T BBC):

"Today's record-breaking result... solidifies Michael Jordan as the undisputed G.O.A.T [Greatest of All time], proving his name and incomparable legacy is just as relevant as it was nearly 25 years ago."

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral



(via Michael Jordan’s jersey from Game 1 of the 1998 NBA Finals has sold for $10.1 Million, the most ever paid for an item of sports memorabilia.(via @sportingnews Michael Jordan’s jersey from Game 1 of the 1998 NBA Finals has sold for $10.1 Million, the most ever paid for an item of sports memorabilia. 💰💰💰(via @sportingnews) https://t.co/DFaEFbpw1I

NBA analyst asserts Zion Williamson is more dominant than Luka Doncic and other young players

The NBA's future is in bright hands. Several young players have taken big leaps in recent seasons and the pool of under-25 players looks stacked.

Many of these youngsters already seem to be on the road to becoming perennial All-Stars and have received regular mentions in MVP conversations.

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks and Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans are two of the most unstoppable young players in the NBA. Although the latter has struggled with injuries over the course of his young career, his talent when he's healthy has never been in doubt.

In a recent poll, anonymous NBA executives ranked Doncic as the #1 best young player, while Williamson took sixth place.

Fox Sports analyst Skip Bayless, however, has backed the Pelicans standout, opining that he's more dominant than Doncic when healthy. Here's what Bayless said on the latest episode of "Undisputed":

"All I know is when Zion is right, he's the best. It's when he's healthy and when he's fit.

"When he's right, and he has been for stretches of his career. He dominates in ways even Luka cannot dominate, because he's truly unstoppable in the paint. Truly unstoppable. He's going to make 70% of his shots."

Doncic notably led Dallas to a 52-30 record in the 2021-22 regular season and the Western Conference Finals. Williamson, meanwhile, missed the entire season and will be returning to a New Orleans team that went 36-46 and made the first round of the playoffs.

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



"All I know is when Zion Williamson is healthy, he's the best on this list. Zion dominates in ways even Luka cannot dominate. He's truly unstoppable in the paint." @RealSkipBayless on NBA execs naming Luka Dončić as top player under 25:"All I know is when Zion Williamson is healthy, he's the best on this list. Zion dominates in ways even Luka cannot dominate. He's truly unstoppable in the paint." .@RealSkipBayless on NBA execs naming Luka Dončić as top player under 25: "All I know is when Zion Williamson is healthy, he's the best on this list. Zion dominates in ways even Luka cannot dominate. He's truly unstoppable in the paint." https://t.co/i5HBULVZYp

Tracy McGrady wishes he played in today’s era

Tracy McGrady is among the few yesteryear superstars who could've dominated today's NBA era.

McGrady was one of the most versatile NBA players during his playing years. In a recent interview, he said he would've preferred to play in the current iteration of the league.

He highlighted another important aspect when speaking about why he prefers to play in the current era. McGrady listed durability as one of his major reasons. Current players have access to more resources than previously, giving them the edge to stay injury free and perform at an elite level over a longer duration.

Here's what McGrady said:

"As a basketball player, you have to adapt and evolve with the times.

"Do I have a preference? I wish I played in today's era. I would have prolonged my career."

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



How do you think Tracy McGrady would fare in this era of basketball



“I wish I played in todays era… I would have prolonged my career.”How do you think Tracy McGrady would fare in this era of basketball “I wish I played in todays era… I would have prolonged my career.” How do you think Tracy McGrady would fare in this era of basketball 👀https://t.co/VnFXEmyaIc

Daryl Morey opens up on James Harden’s injury struggles

James Harden's first year with the Philadelphia 76ers didn't go as planned. The team once again failed to perform in the postseason as Harden underperformed in the playoffs.

The player later said he hasn't been in peak condition since injuring his hamstring in the 2021 playoffs.

NBC Sports Philadelphia @NBCSPhilly



trib.al/q9I7Pl1 Interesting comments from Daryl Morey on James Harden's health, P.J. Tucker's contract and more: Interesting comments from Daryl Morey on James Harden's health, P.J. Tucker's contract and more:trib.al/q9I7Pl1

Philadelphia 76ers GM Daryl Morey showed support for Harden in a recent interview with NBC Sports. Morey said the superstar has always battled injuries and pain, even during their time together with the Houston Rockets.

The Sixers' executive believes Harden is in top shape heading into the upcoming season.

“It actually surprised me when he said what he said after the season," said Morey. "For him to say that means there were more issues than he … Look, he’s spit on it, get on the floor, whatever cost you can do, go out there and win.

"He’s been one of the most durable guys in NBA history prior to the hamstring issue. I know he’s worked hard to get it to a great place; it’s in a great place right now.

"But during our run last year, he’s never going to say, ‘I’m not 100%,’" Morey said. "Because he doesn’t ever want to give any excuses, especially during the middle of a playoff run. And he’s also never going to want to indicate to his teammates or the other team that there’s an issue."

Harden played 21 regular-season games for the 76ers last season, averaging 21.0 points, 10.5 assists and 7.1 rebounds per game. Those numbers suffered a dip in the postseason as he recorded averages of 20.2 points, 8.6 assists and 6.3 rebounds per game in nine playoff games.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far