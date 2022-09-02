NBA News Roundup: Richard Jefferson claims two-time MVP is the best two-way player in the world, Stephen A Smith blasts the New York Knicks for missing out on Donovan Mitchell, and more | September 2, 2022 

It's been an eventful 24 hours in the NBA. Donovan Mitchell's blockbuster trade to the Cleveland Cavaliers was the highlight. The New York Knicks were the frontrunners, but RJ Barrett's extension proved costly for them.

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo also dominated the spotlight. Former player Gilbert Arenas questioned the two-time MVP's understanding of the game, which sparked a lot of controversy. Several people from the NBA fraternity strongly disagreed with Arenas' claims.

Here's the latest buzz circling the NBA as of September 2, 2022.

Richard Jefferson calls Giannis Antetokounmpo the best two-way player on the planet following Gilbert Arenas' harsh comments on the two-time NBA MVP

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics, Game 7.

Gilbert Arenas sparked a massive debate following his comments on Giannis Antetokounmpo's lack of understanding of the game. Giannis, 27, is a two-time MVP, a DPOY, a champion and a finals MVP. He has been a perennial MVP candidate for the past five years.

Several fans and analysts were baffled by Arenas' comments and showed support for Giannis. Former NBA player-turned-analyst Richard Jefferson called Giannis one of the best two-way players in the world. Here's what Jefferson said:

"Like bro, okay we get it, but let's talk about wins. Let's talk about impact on games, let's talk about intensity, defense, offense. He is the best two-way player on the planet and it ain't even close, it ain't even close."

Chris Broussard reckons Donovan Mitchell has a better chance of winning in Cleveland than in New York

Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz, Game 6.

Donovan Mitchell will be playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers next season. The three-time All-Star was rumored to be joining the New York Knicks, who were the frontrunners to land him. Mitchell reportedly wanted to play for New York as well. However, he doesn't seem to mind playing for the Cavaliers as they present a better opportunity for him to win.

NBA analyst Chris Broussard weighed in on the blockbuster trade and had similar opinions regarding Mitchell's move to the Cavs. Here's what Broussard said:

"Let me start by saying this. He's going to the Cavaliers. I think, Rob, basketball-wise for Donovan Mitchell, this is better. He's on a better team.

"Darius Garland, who is an All-Star, will team up with him in a great backcourt. Evan Mobley who was one of the great rookies last year, he looks like he'll be a star. And Jarrett Allen had a fantastic year for what he is. I mean he was an All-Star."

He added:

"So they are really building something potentially special in Cleveland. And I just think he's got a better chance of winning there than he would have in New York."

Stephen A. Smith blasts New York Knicks as they fail to land Donovan Mitchell

Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz, Game 6.

One of New York Knicks' most passionate fans, NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith, didn't hold back on his criticism of the team. The Knicks' failure to land Donovan Mitchell was the latest topic on the agenda. Here's what the "First Take" host said regarding this in a video he posted on social media:

"Every single time man, something goes wrong. I wanted Donovan Mitchell in New York. I shut my mouth, I didn't say a word. I didn't say a word because I didn't want to blow it, I didn't wanna get in the way.

"You had about seven or eight first-round picks. You got RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, you got Toppin, you got Immanuel Quickley. And you still couldn't get Donovan Mitchell, you still couldn't."

LeBron James reacts to Cleveland Cavaliers signing Donovan Mitchell

LeBron James in action against Donovan Mitchell.

LeBron James seemed as excited as any other neutral fan regarding Donovan Mitchell's trade to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Mitchell will form one of the best young backcourts alongside All-Star Darius Garland.

The presence of other rising stars in Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen makes the Cavaliers one of the most formidable teams in the Eastern Conference. Reacting to another tweet that talked about these points, James wrote:

"SO TOUGH!!!!! Super Dope"

James' comments garnered plenty of speculation about a potential return to the Cavaliers. Mitchell's addition has given them an instant boost in their hopes of contending. So, James joining the group, most likely in the 2024 offseason, would be a lethal prospect.

Brian Windhorst believes Jayson Tatum is a finals MVP-caliber player

Jayson Tatum after the 2022 NBA Finals.

Jayson Tatum had one of the most difficult moments of his career in this year's finals. He played at an MVP-caliber level in the second half of the season and won the Eastern Conference finals MVP. However, Tatum wasn't much of a factor in the Boston Celtics' 4-2 loss against the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

StatMuse @statmuse First career Finals



LeBron Tatum

22 PPG 22 PPG

7 RPG 7 RPG

7 APG 7 APG

36 FG% 37 FG% First career FinalsLeBron Tatum22 PPG 22 PPG7 RPG 7 RPG7 APG 7 APG36 FG% 37 FG% https://t.co/ErjLmZIyA4

He averaged 21.5 points on a measly 36.7% shooting. He faced a lot of criticism for the performance. However, ESPN's Brian Windhorst is high on Tatum's ceiling and recently called him a Finals MVP-caliber player. He said:

"You guys know that I'm a big believer in Jayson Tatum. I believe he is Finals MVP-caliber player. Could have been this year's Finals MVP, he didn't get it done, clearly, in the finals. He didn't play his best. The Celtics didn't play their best."

