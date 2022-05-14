NBA News Roundup: Shaquille O’Neal throws shade at 3-time All-Star, Enes Freedom wants Elon Musk to buy the NBA and more | May 14th, 2022

NBA legend and four-time champ Shaquille O'Neal is still throwing shade towards Ben Simmons of the Brooklyn Nets.

O'Neal has criticized Simmons all season long for how he handled the situation with the Philadelphia 76ers. Simmons also received backlash from Shaq after teasing his on-court return and backing out at the last minute.

Meanwhile, Enes Kanter Freedom wants to make a return to the NBA. Freedom has likely played his last NBA game since no team would want to sign him due to his views. In order to make a return to the league, Freedom wants Elon Musk to buy the NBA.

Shaquille O'Neal throws shade at Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons of the Brooklyn Nets.

On the latest episode of "The Big Podcast with Shaq," the four-time NBA champ threw some shade at Ben Simmons, while praising LeBron James and Tom Brady. Shaquille O'Neal congratulated Brady for his massive 10-year, $375 million deal with Fox Sports.

O'Neal also praised "The King" for working hard to earn his contract, while dissing Simmons without saying his name. Shaq mentioned "bums" with an injured back and needing surgery. The jibe seemed to be pointed at Simmons, who missed the entire season due to various reasons and recently underwent back surgery for a herniated disc.

O'Neal said:

"LeBron, like always get the money, okay? But when you start to question, it is all these bums, how much money they make and they talking about 'oh my back hurt, and I need to have back surgery.' That's when you start to question people's money, but can't ever question the great Tom Brady."

Enes Freedom wants Elon Musk to buy the NBA

Enes Kanter Freedom of the Boston Celtics.

Enes Kanter Freedom has not played in an NBA game since he was waived by the Houston Rockets last February. Freedom has made headlines this season after speaking out against China, Nike, Michael Jordan, LeBron James and other social issues.

With Elon Musk buying Twitter recently, Freedom pleaded for the billionaire to also buy the NBA. The former third overall pick wants Musk to own the league so that he can make a comeback. Due to his advocacy and criticism of China, there's a huge chance that former Boston Celtics man has played his final game in the NBA.

"That [Elon Musk buying the NBA] would be my dream, you know? I think, you know, what he's doing for free speech is amazing, and I think, you know, he can bring some justice to the NBA and finally maybe I can get to play basketball," Freedom said.

Sixers to keep Doc Rivers as head coach next season

Doc Rivers and James Harden of the Philadelphia 76ers

Questions were raised about Doc Rivers' future with the Philadelphia 76ers after they were eliminated by the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Rivers still has a contract with the Sixers, but his name has been linked with the Los Angeles Lakers.

In the Sixers' exit interview, team president Daryl Morey confirmed that Rivers will remain the team's head coach for next season. Morey is still confident that the one-time NBA champion head coach is the right leader to help Philadelphia win their first championship since 1983.

He said:

"I just think he's a great coach. I love working with himI feel like I'm learning from him. I think Elton (Brand) and I and him make a great team and we're going to see where this journey takes us. But we feel very good about where it's going to take us. It's going to be where we have a very good chance to win a title."

Celtics defeat Bucks, force Game 7 in Boston

Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics.

The Boston Celtics forced a Game 7 back home with a 108-95 win against the Milwaukee Bucks on the road. Jayson Tatum was nearly unstoppable with 46 points, nine rebounds and four assists, and ensured that there will be a do-or-die game in Boston.

Meanwhile, Giannis Antetokounmpo also had a monster game with 44 points, 20 rebounds, six assists, one steal and two blocks. Giannis and the Bucks were poised for a comeback in the fourth quarter, but Tatum spoiled it at every turn. The Bucks now need to win on the road to continue defending their championship.

Milwaukee head coach Mike Budenholzer was not fazed by having a Game 7 in a hostile venue like the TD Garden in Boston. Here's what Budenholzer told the media after the game:

''I don't think anybody's won two games in a row in this series. Now, it's the finality. You've got to go and find a way to get that fourth win and win the series. I think everybody in sport looks for that game. That college feel. That NCAA feel, where if you lose your season's done, if you win, you keep going. It's exciting.''

Danny Green tears ACL, LCL in his left knee

Danny Green of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Danny Green of the Philadelphia 76ers suffered a torn ACL and LCL in his left knee in their season-ending loss to the Miami Heat, per Gina Mizelll of the Philadelphia Inquirer. Green suffered the injury in the first quarter when teammate Joel Embiid fell awkwardly to his knee.

The three-time NBA champion quickly grabbed his knee and was visibly in pain. Teammates carried him back to the locker room and he was on crutches during his exit interview with the media. Here's what Green said about his unfortunate injury:

"Kinda sucks. Year 13, as you get older, it gets tough to deal with... it's not the most fun thing to think about when you're starting your summer. I think the worst of it was just knowing that I couldn't help the team and watching things kind of unravel the way it did when I'm not on the floor."

Green is expected to miss the majority or possibly the entire 2022-23 NBA season. The 34-year-old veteran still has a contract left with the Sixers, but it's not guaranteed.

