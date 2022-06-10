NBA News Roundup: Steph Curry says he will play Game 4, Charles Barkley says Kyrie Irving will have to earn his max contract, and more | June 10th, 2022 

Steph Curry recently provided an important update regarding his availability for Game 4 of the NBA Finals. The two-time NBA MVP sustained a foot injury towards the end of Game 3. But according to reports, he was fortunate enough to dodge a long-term issue.

Meanwhile, Charles Barkley recently shared his perspective on Kyrie Irving signing a max extension. Irving's unavailability has appeared to be a problem that has unsettled the Brooklyn Nets, and many believe he doesn't deserve a max contract.

Steph Curry says he will play Game 4 despite injury concerns

Steph Curry in action during 2022 NBA Finals - Game Three

Steph Curry gave a positive update regarding his status for NBA Finals Game 4. The Golden State Warriors talisman exited Game 3 with a foot injury following a collision with Celtics' forward Al Horford. Curry's availability status for Game 4 was up in the air, but it seems like he will take to the court.

Here's what the two-time MVP said regarding his injury ahead of Game 4 (via Jeff Skversky):

“I'm going to play”, Steph Curry said on Thursday.

"Like I said, this is almost the identical-type play. This one just wasn't as bad as that one. As soon as you started to take a couple of steps, you kind of know whether you can run normal, cut normal or not. Back then, I couldn't. Yesterday, I could.

"That gave me a little bit of confidence knowing it wasn't as bad. We'll see how it feels tomorrow. I know I'm going to play, but just see how it responds to that type of impact.”

Charles Barkley says Kyrie Irving will have to earn a max contract

Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game Three 2022 NBA Playoffs

Kyrie Irving will be an unrestricted free agent this summer if he decides against picking up his $36 million player option on June 29th. He is eligible for a five-year, $240 million max contract extension. However, the point guard hasn't had a successful stint with the Nets.

Irving's time in New York has been plagued by injuries and off-court issues that led to his unavailability. He isn't considered a reliable asset, which could hamper his chances of signing a max contract this summer.

Former NBA player-turned-analyst Charles Barkley is among the critics who want Irving to earn his max contract. Here's what the TNT analyst said to the New York Daily News:

"If it was me, I would say, 'Hey guy, we can't trust you,'" Barkley said. "We don't know what you're going to do. We're going to pay you that $40 million next year to see if you're going to act right.

"Because if you don't act right with $40 million, you're definitely not going to act right with $240 million. So I'm not giving you a four year extension for $200 million because we can't count on you.'

"Kyrie, like I said, you got one year left at $40 million. You got to prove to us you really want to play basketball. Because if we give you this $200 million we're stuck with you for the next five years. And you haven't proven to us you're dedicated to basketball."

Marcus Smart believes the Boston crowd affected Draymond Green’s performance in NBA Finals Game 3

Marcus Smart guards Draymond Green during 2022 NBA Finals - Game Three

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was given a hostile reception by the Boston Celtics faithful in Game 3 of the NBA Finals at TD Garden.

Green has been in the middle of several controversies during this series. He has engaged in verbal altercations with Celtics players. His overtly physical style of play has also been questioned by many.

The Celtics fans have criticized him online and didn't hesitate to show their anger towards the player in person. They dropped 'F-bombs' through chants that could've affected his performance in Game 3. Green finished with two points, four rebounds and three assists before fouling out in the fourth quarter.

Reigning DPOY, Celtics guard Marcus Smart believes Draymond Green struggled in Game 3 because of the Boston fans getting behind him. Here's what he stated ahead of Game 4 (via 95.7 The Game):

"It was electrifying. It was chaotic. It was perfect for the timing of it. I definitely think it may have affected Draymond in some way."

Pelicans GM David Griffin says it’s an 'easy decision' to give Zion Williamson a max extension

Phoenix Suns v New Orleans Pelicans - Game Six 2022 NBA Playoffs

Former #1 pick Zion Williamson is eligible for a five-year, $181 million rookie extension this summer. Zion has been a hit when healthy, but injuries have been an issue for the Pelicans star. He didn't play the entire 2021-22 NBA campaign because of a foot injury.

Zion also missed most of his rookie season because of an injury. However, the Pelicans' vice president of basketball operations David Griffin has no hesitation in offering the young superstar a max rookie contract.

Here's what he told Ryen Russilo on "The Ryen Russilo Podcast," regarding this:

"I think it's not a big decision. It's a pretty easy decision. The kid's historically good when he plays, two different ways. So he had a season being historically good as a back-to-the-basket big and he had a season being historically good as point Zion. So, this is a max player. That's easy."

Patrick Beverley votes against shortening the NBA regular season

Los Angeles Clippers v Minnesota Timberwolves

The NBA could consider shortening the 82-game NBA regular season. The league is constantly finding ways to improve while keeping entertainment and player health in mind.

So far, shortening the NBA regular season has been a move criticized by many. Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley was the latest to voice his opinion regarding this on ESPN's First Take.

Here's what Pat Bev said:

"I believe this league is perfect the way it is. When Micahel Jordan played I don't believe hearing him complain, so why should we? I understand that people talk about risk of injury, but 82 games does give you a chance to heal from injuries also."

