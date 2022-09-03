NBA News Roundup: Stephen A. Smith blames Knicks ownership in failed Donovan Mitchell trade; Warrior trying to keep all their superstars and more | September 3, 2022

The NBA world was rocked after the Cleveland Cavaliers acquired Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz. The New York Knicks were supposed to land Mitchell, but it never materialized. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith is blaming the Knicks ownership for failing to land a star again.

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors ownership is trying to keep their core intact. The Warriors have one of the best rosters in the NBA. However, they will need to break the bank to keep their roster together.

Jayson Tatum to have his own signature shoe next year

Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics is one of the best young players in the NBA today.

Jayson Tatum is on the precipice of superstardom, leading the Boston Celtics to the NBA Finals last season. Tatum is just 24 but already has three All-Star appearances. He also plays for one of the two greatest franchises in league history.

According to Nicholas Vlachos of Sole Retriever, Tatum will have his first signature shoe from the Jordan Brand next year. The tentative name for the shoe collection is The Jordan Tatum 1, which is slated for release in Summer 2023.

The line will have three colorways on its launch — "Zoo," "St. Louis" and "Pink Lemonade." "Zoo" is a tribute to Tatum's son, Deuce, who loves going to zoos. "St. Louis" honors the Celtics superstar's hometown, while "Pink Lemonade" is based on his favorite drink.

Sole Retriever @SoleRetriever



bit.ly/3cNVJ21 EXCLUSIVE: Jayson Tatum is getting a signature Jordan sneaker in 2023 EXCLUSIVE: Jayson Tatum is getting a signature Jordan sneaker in 2023 👀 bit.ly/3cNVJ21 https://t.co/YkraXIMSLh

Stephen A. Smith blames Knicks ownership in failed Donovan Mitchell trade

Donovan Mitchell is a three-time NBA All-Star

The New York Knicks were the most engaged team with the Utah Jazz regarding a trade for Donovan Mitchell. However, the Knicks failed to get the job done, as usual, with the Cleveland Cavaliers swooping in to acquire Mitchell.

Lifelong Knicks fan and ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith went berserk on the latest episode of "First Take." Smith blasted the Knicks ownership for their failure to get more star power. He wanted James Dolan gone from the Knicks and has urged team president Leon Rose to be more accountable.

"I want the owner gone. He won't go away," Smith said. "I want Leon Rose to stop hiding from the media and to be accountable. To answer questions and be a leader of the franchise. I can't get him to do it."

"I mean, I want players to step up and recognize what it supposed to be about when you represent in New York. And they won't do it. I just cannot believe that just happened. Then, worse, they got me on national television acknowledging that something is worse than the (Dallas) Cowboys."

NBA stars react to Serena Williams' final tennis match

Several NBA stars reacted to Serena Williams' final tennis match.

Serena Williams is considered one of the greatest tennis players of all time.

Williams won 23 Grand Slam titles during her illustrious career. She bowed out in the third round of the US Open on Friday against Ajla Tomljanovic. It's believed Williams has played her last tennis match.

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James was one of several NBA players who reacted to Williams' final match. James called her the GOAT and congratulated the tennis legend on her great career.

"I can start by just saying congratulations to you, to an unbelievable career," James said. "You're a GOAT. What you've done for the sport of tennis, what you've done for women, and what you've done for the category of sport, period, is unprecedented. It's been an honor to watch your journey."

Other NBA players who showed their appreciation for Williams include Chris Paul, James Harden, Ja Morant, Trae Yong and Karl-Anthony Towns.

James Harden @JHarden13 ! she still the she still the 🎾 🐐!

Trae Young @TheTraeYoung

thanks Legend 🏽 I’ve been in my crib screaming LOUD AF for Serena!!!!!!! Im sick right now🤧thanks Legend I’ve been in my crib screaming LOUD AF for Serena!!!!!!! Im sick right now🤧 thanks Legend🙏🏽💯

Warriors ownership trying to keep all their superstars

Jordan Poole, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins

The Golden State Warriors have a tough task of winning back-to-back championships next season. However, they have an even tougher task ahead of their title defense. The Warriors will need to find a way to keep their core, especially Draymond Green, Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins.

Green has a player option for the 2023-24 NBA season, while Poole is eligible for a rookie max extension. Meanwhile, Wiggins is in the final year of his contract and deserves a payday. Warriors coach Steve Kerr believes that the ownership will do everything in their power to keep their amazing roster.

"Keeping our superstars after the salary cap? That's what we're trying to do," Kerr said to FilGoal. "Our owner is very generous and very smart. He’' been able to keep the team together. But it gets more difficult every year, so we will see."

Danilo Gallinari diagnosed with torn ACL after initial torn meniscus report

Danilo Gallinari played for the Atlanta Hawks last season.

Danilo Gallinari suffered a left knee injury while playing for Italy in a FIBA World Cup qualifying game against Georgia last week. Gallinari was initially diagnosed with a torn meniscus and will be out for two months.

However, the Boston Celtics announced on Friday that Gallinari also suffered a torn ACL in his knee. It's the same injury he suffered in 2013 as a member of the Denver Nuggets. He ended up missing the entire 2013-14 NBA season recovering from the injury.

The Celtics signed Gallinari to a two-year, $13.3 million contract this summer. The reigning Eastern Conference champions will have to find other veteran swingman options in free agency. They were recently linked with Carmelo Anthony, who played for the LA Lakers last season.

