NBA News Roundup: Stephen A. Smith calls out Kevin Durant for his media day comments, Lonzo Ball's knee issue continues to give him trouble, and more - September 28, 2022

During NBA media day, Kevin Durant opened up about his decision to request a trade from the Brooklyn Nets this offseason. ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith promptly called out Durant for his reasoning.

In other news, Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball continues to experience issues with his knee, with doctors puzzled by his slow rehabilitation.

Here's the latest news from around the NBA as of Sept. 28th, 2022.

Stephen A. Smith calls out Kevin Durant for his NBA media day comments

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant answered many questions about his offseason trade request during NBA media day. Durant said he requested a trade because he wanted to be somewhere stable, where he could build a championship culture. Many, including his co-star Kyrie Irving, were understanding of Durant’s comments.

However, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith disagreed. On a recent episode of “First Take,” Smith criticized Durant for his lack of leadership in holding his teammates accountable.

“The Brooklyn Nets made it very, very clear before you arrived that this was going to be your franchise," Smith said. "You want us to take Kyrie, we’ll take Kyrie. You want us to bring James Harden, we’ll bring James Harden. You want Steve Nash as the coach, fine. It’s your team!

“In the end, this is your spot. So for you wanting to leave and you're talking about the doubts? Look at the things that he said, ‘people weren't being held accountable.’ Well, Kevin Durant, why the hell didn’t you hold them accountable? It’s your team."

The Nets' organization has done much of what Durant has requested since he signed with the team in 2019. However, Durant and his teammates' lack of availability has made it challenging for the team to develop any chemistry.

Last season, Durant played in 55 games for the Nets. Irving played in 29, primarily due to remaining unvaccinated. All-Star Ben Simmons hasn’t played since being acquired in February.

Durant also touched on the team’s constant roster turnover during media day.

"As the season went on, you seen what happened with our season," Durant said. "Guys in and out of the lineup, injuries, just a lot of uncertainty, which built some doubt in my mind about the next four years of my career.

"I mean, I'm getting older. I want to be in a place that's stable and try to build a championship culture. So I had some doubts about that."

Lonzo Ball continues to deal with knee issues, says doctors are puzzled about his delayed rehabilitation

It was recently announced that Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball would undergo an "arthroscopic debridement" of his left knee. The Bulls said he would be re-evaluated in 4-6 weeks. Ball has since talked about the severity of the injury to members of the team’s media.

“This is something I've never dealt with. Even the doctors are surprised a little bit,” Ball said.

According to NBC Sports Chicago's K.C. Johnson, Ball also said he can’t run or jump yet.

This is troubling news for the Chicago Bulls. The team started fast last season before injuries slowed them down. They finished as the sixth seed. They lost in the first round to the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bulls are led by Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic. This group should help them compete in the Eastern Conference.

But without Ball, they lack a true point guard. In 35 games for Chicago last season, Ball averaged 13.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game while shooting 42.3% from three.

Former NBA champion expects big things from Zion Williamson

After missing last season with a broken foot, New Orleans Pelicans All-Star forward Zion Williamson is set to return this season. Former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins has big expectations for Williamson to take the Pelicans to the next level.

"We know he's a franchise player," Perkins said. "But with all the firepower that they have offensively ... I just want to see how he's gonna be utilized in that offense ... Is he gonna play small forward? Is he gonna play center at times? Whatever the case may be, I expect big things from Zion."

Zion Williamson is among the league’s most exciting players. Williamson made the All-Star team in his second season after averaging 27.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game on 61.1% shooting.

However, his health has been an issue for him. He has played in 85 total games through three seasons.

Without Williamson, the Pelicans finished as the eighth seed, making the playoffs for the first time since 2018. Their young core, led by All-Star forward Brandon Ingram and veteran guard CJ McCollum, may take the next step. Williamson could make them a real threat in the Western Conference.

Former NBA champion is focused on his role with the LA Lakers and believes they can win the championship

The LA Lakers have had significant roster turnover this offseason. Most notably, they decided to emphasize adding youth and athleticism over veterans. According to Lakers Daily's Kyle Goon, former NBA champion Juan Toscano-Anderson has some big goals this season.

"I wanna be able to guard the Paul Georges, the Kawhis, the Klays, the Jimmy Butlers," Toscano-Anderson said.

"I’ll do whatever it takes to win, and when I say whatever, I mean it. I’ll dive over scorer’s tables. I’ll rebound. I’ll do whatever it takes. I think I can find a place on any team ultimately."

Toscano-Anderson has developed a reputation as an athletic, defensive-minded, hustle player in his three years with the Golden State Warriors. He has career averages of 4.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game on 52.3% shooting. He played 13.6 minutes per game for the Warriors last season and didn’t have much of a role during their playoff run.

NBA analyst remarks on the apathetic atmosphere at Phoenix Suns media day

After coming off a disappointing early playoff loss and an offseason filled with turmoil, the Phoenix Suns may not be ready for the season.

On 'The Hoop Collective' podcast, NBA analyst Brian Windhorst spoke about the tense funeral-like atmosphere he experienced at the Suns' media day.

“I have covered media day for 20 years. I have been to 10 or 12 teams’ different media days. I have never been to a media day that has had the absolute absence of enthusiasm,” Windhorst said.

“I could call it a funeral, but that implies they are sad Robert Sarver is gone. Let me pivot to say it felt like a dentist’s waiting room. The players going up to the podium looked like they were about to have teeth pulled,” Windhorst continued.

The Suns dominated last season, finishing with a league-best and franchise-record 64 wins. They were seen as the favorites to win the 2022 NBA championship. However, they lost to the Dallas Mavericks in the second round after losing Game 7 123-90 at home.

The Suns experienced an offseason filled with uncertainty. Big man Deandre Ayton signed a four-year, $133 million offer sheet with the Indiana Pacers. However, the Suns matched the offer sheet. The Suns also tried to trade for Kevin Durant.

They then had to deal with owner Robert Sarver’s workplace misconduct scandal and his eventual decision to sell the team.

