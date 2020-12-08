NBA News Roundup: "That's just a token of my appreciation" - Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo splurges on new house for his mother after signing a new deal

All eyes will be on the Miami Heat next season, as both fans and pundits will be expecting a great campaign from the team in the aftermath of their stellar 2019/2020 playoff run. The All-Star duo of Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler will play an integral part in deciding Miami's fortunes next season. Let's take a look at what they had to say in a recent press conference in the latest edition of the NBA news roundup.

NBA News Roundup: Jimmy Butler confident about Miami Heat's roster

Jimmy Butler was incredible in the Orlando bubble, leading the Miami Heat by example. The team managed to reach the NBA finals and have made some major moves in the offseason in an attempt to improve the roster. When Butler was asked how he felt about the revamping of the Miami Heat squad, he said:

"I think I'm going to enjoy playing with these new guys."

The Miami Heat forward was then asked if Heat will be picking up where they left off, to which he replied:

"I think we're all still getting better. We're all still learning how we can get better. As for right now, I think we're in a good spot."

Butler and the Miami Heat will face stiff competition in the Eastern Conference this year, as rivals Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks will be challenging them for a berth in the NBA finals with a rejuvenated vigor in the 2020/21 season.

Heat’s Jimmy Butler said he has no time for your consolation or concern, only is looking ahead. https://t.co/9h8stfOAwC "We play this game to win. We didn’t do that, and that's all that matters." — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) December 7, 2020

NBA News Roundup:Bam Adebayo opens up on buying his mother a new house

In other NBA news, Jimmy Butler's Miami Heat teammate, Bam Adebayo, also interacted with the media today. Adebayo has been in the news lately for basketball and non-basketball reasons. He recently bought his mother a new house and opened up about the same to the media members in a press conference:

"My whole takeaway was seeing a 56-year-old lady that went through struggle and it finally pays off. That's just a token of my appreciation."

Adebayo signed a max rookie extension with the Miami Heat this offseason after enjoying a scintillating 2019/2020 campaign with the team. The dominant big is expected to take a bigger leap this year, and he has expressed his desire to win the Defensive Player of the Year award in the upcoming season.

