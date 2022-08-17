NBA News Roundup: Zion Williamson speaks out on getting hate from unknown people, LeBron James addresses Bronny's college prospects, and more - August 17, 2022

This edition of the NBA News Roundup features the Brooklyn Nets and the LA Lakers. They have been a constant in the NBA news roundup throughout the summer.

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant's possible departure has unearthed more NBA news this week. There are lingering doubts over the future of LeBron James and Russell Westbrook of the Lakers. Zion Williamson and Tyler Herro will also feature in this edition of the NBA News Roundup.

Here are the latest NBA news stories brought to you by Sportskeeda.

Zion Williamson speaks about hate from unknown people

Phoenix Suns v New Orleans Pelicans - Game Six

In a recent interview with GQ, New Orleans Pelicans superstar Zion Williamson said receiving hatred from unknown people is starting to weigh on him. The former number one pick missed the entire season due to injuries and received massive criticism.

"It’s been a lot. I can sit here and explain it, but nobody will really be able to feel it the way I did," Williamson said. "My foot was broken, and I couldn’t magically heal it. It hurt. Because I love the game of basketball. But because of it, I was experiencing hate and pain from people I don’t know every day, and it started to wear on me."

LeBron James speaks about Bronny's college prospects

2021 Hoophall West - Perry v Sierra Canyon

Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, has regularly made the NBA news roundup. Bronny is eligible for the 2024 NBA draft. He'll have to make a choice about which college to attend. However, King James said Bronny is yet to visit any colleges.

"He hasn’t taken one visit yet and has only had a few calls with coaches and universities. When Bronny makes his choice, you’ll hear it from him. #JamesGang," James tweeted.

Mark Cuban believes that Andrew Wiggins is the reason why the Dallas Mavericks lost

Action from the 2022 NBA Finals - Game Six

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban believes that Andrew Wiggins' performance is why the Mavericks lost to the Golden State Warriors. Wiggins had a terrific postseason and was one of the best two-way players for the Warriors.

"Like an Andrew Wiggins. I think he was the one who beat us, and I told him that after the series. We knew what to expect from Klay and from Steph and from Draymond. We didn’t know what to expect or how Wiggs would step up, and he did," Cuban said.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops



“It was just guys who knew their roles. Like an Andrew Wiggins. I think he was the one who beat us, and I told him that after the series... We didn’t know what to expect or how Wiggs would step up, and he did.”



(via Mark Cuban on the Mavs, Warriors series:“It was just guys who knew their roles. Like an Andrew Wiggins. I think he was the one who beat us, and I told him that after the series... We didn’t know what to expect or how Wiggs would step up, and he did.”(via @TaylorRooks Mark Cuban on the Mavs, Warriors series:“It was just guys who knew their roles. Like an Andrew Wiggins. I think he was the one who beat us, and I told him that after the series... We didn’t know what to expect or how Wiggs would step up, and he did.”(via @TaylorRooks) https://t.co/gpDB7Va59K

Kobe Bryant leads sports-inspired baby names in the USA

Indiana Pacers v Los Angeles Lakers

Former LA Lakers great Kobe Bryant leads America in sports-inspired baby names. According to BetSperts, around 17,071 newborns were named after the Lakers great, a 201% increase after the five-time champions' death.

Kobe Highlights & Motivation @kobehighlight Kobe Bryant goes to work during Game 1 of the 2009 NBA Finals.



40 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 blocks, 2 steals.

Kobe Bryant goes to work during Game 1 of the 2009 NBA Finals. 40 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 blocks, 2 steals. https://t.co/wuLXPPvlpX

Tyler Herro unfazed by trade rumors

Boston Celtics v Miami Heat - Game Seven

Miami Heat rising star Tyler Herro has been omnipresent in the NBA news roundup. He has been a regular part of trade rumors. In a conversation with South Florida Sun Sentinel, Herro said such rumors don't bother him and that he's focused only on getting better.

"I mean, every summer, that’s just what it is. I mean, ever since I’ve been here, my name’s been in rumors. So rumors, like I said last summer, they don’t bother me. I’m just getting ready for this season and whether I’m on the Heat or somewhere else, I’m getting ready for the season," Herro said.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Chad Marriott