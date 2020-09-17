NBA News: Steve Nash states he wasn't hired by Brooklyn Nets to be a 'tactical wizard', praises Kyrie Irving's work off the court

Steve Nash was recently appointed as the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets. In the latest edition of the daily NBA news updates, we'll be covering Nash's comments on Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, his approach towards the game in the upcoming NBA season, and the biggest challenges he'll face in his role as the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets.

OFFICIAL: The Brooklyn Nets have named Steve Nash as the 23rd head coach in the franchise’s NBA history. pic.twitter.com/SG8OoN3a8g — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) September 3, 2020

Steve Nash already has a good relationship with Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant because of their time together with the Golden State Warriors. Nash said he's excited with the prospect of getting to know more about Kyrie Irving as a person.

NBA News: Steve Nash looking forward to establishing good relationship among Brooklyn Nets players

Milwaukee Bucks v Brooklyn Nets

In this latest NBA news bit, we have details about Steve Nash's conversation with JJ Redick on 'The Old Man and The Three' podcast. Nash made an appearance on the podcast and talked about how important it is going to be to establish relationships with players and build a good culture around the team. Nash said:

"I wasn't hired to come in and be a tactical wizard. But I think they hired me because I have the experience and the personality to work with these guys."

Nash also spoke about how the responsibilities of the coach have changed over the years, and explained why it's important for a coach to have a strong bond with the team. He continued:

"When I came into the league, it was more of an authoritarian position being a coach. Like 'this is how we are doing it'. Those days are long gone."

The two-time MVP talked about how his past experiences as a player will help him become a successful coach. Steve Nash has shown tremendous leadership abilities in the past, when he played a key role in leading a young Phoenix Suns team from 2004-2012.

NBA News Update: Nash impressed with Kyrie Irving's personality off the court

Detroit Pistons v Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets' two superstars, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, are healthy and expected to play in the upcoming season. Managing the egos of these two superstars will be one of the biggest challenges for Steve Nash as a coach.

“Kyrie is one of my favorite players of all time.”



Steve Nash says he's excited to coach Kyrie and build on the relationship they've already developed



(via @NBATV)pic.twitter.com/WgcVDerr4h — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 9, 2020

Speaking about Kyrie, Nash praised the point guard for all the work he's done both on and off the court. The 46-year-old said that he's excited to get to know more about Kyrie as a human. Nash stated:

"This is a guy that donated one and a half million to WNBA players, provided almost a million dollars in meals to people. This is a deep, intelligent, sensitive person that I'm excited to get to know more about."

With two superstars and a talented supporting cast, the Brooklyn Nets are among the early favorites to win the title next year. It'll be interesting to see if Steve Nash and the crew can meet these lofty expectations in the upcoming season.

