NBA News Today: Former player believes Ben Simmons is stealing money from Brooklyn Nets, Kevin Garnett compliments 76ers player, and more

Former NBA-player-turned ESPN analyst Jalen Rose has called out Brooklyn Nets point forward Ben Simmons for his lack of offensive production.

In other news, NBA legend Kevin Garnett had some high praise for the Philadelphia 76ers' rising star guard Tyrese Maxey on Saturday.

On that note, here is the latest news from around the NBA as of Jan. 23, 2023.

Jalen Rose believes Ben Simmons is stealing money from Brooklyn

Brooklyn Nets point forward Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons has struggled offensively during his first full season with the Brooklyn Nets. Simmons is averaging just 7.5 points to go along with 6.7 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.5 steals per game on 56.9% shooting.

Most would agree that these are solid NBA role-player numbers. However, the fact that Simmons is making $35.4 million this season and $113.7 million until the end of 2025 has rubbed some the wrong way. This includes Jalen Rose, who went as far as to say that Simmons is stealing money from Brooklyn.

“Simmons is stealing money, ski mask and gloves, as a matter of fact,” Rose said on a recent episode of NBA Countdown.

The NBA Countdown crew also brought up the fact that Simmons has more fouls committed (123) than made field goals this season (119). Meanwhile, Simmons is also shooting just 43.4% on free throws.

The Nets are still 29-17 and fourth in the Eastern Conference. However, they are just 3-4 without superstar forward Kevin Durant, who will miss at least another couple of weeks with a right MCL sprain.

Brooklyn may need more offensive production from Simmons if they hope to stay afloat in the competitive East.

NBA legend Kevin Garnett praises Tyrese Maxey

Philadelphia 76ers rising star guard Tyrese Maxey

Tyrese Maxey was recently demoted to a bench role by the Philadelphia 76ers in favor of a more defensive-oriented guard in teammate De’Anthony Melton.

However, Maxey got a chance to start on Saturday versus the Sacramento Kings and did not disappoint. He finished with a game-high 32 points to help Philly win their fifth straight game, this time without stars James Harden and Joel Embiid.

His performance in the 129-127 win also earned him some high praise from NBA legend Kevin Garnett.

“Starter, off the bench … whatever. Tyrese Maxey is special,” Garnett said.

Kevin Garnett @KevinGarnett5KG Starter, off the Bench… whatever. Tyrese Maxey is special. 🦾 Starter, off the Bench… whatever. Tyrese Maxey is special. 🦾

Following his big game, Maxey is averaging 21.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.9 steals and 2.4 3-pointers per game on 45.6% shooting this season. Meanwhile, Philly improved to 30-16 and second in the Eastern Conference with the win.

Jonathan Isaac set to make return on Monday

Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac

Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac is expected to make his long-anticipated return on Monday versus the Boston Celtics. This is according to reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Isaac has been out for the last two-and-a-half years while recovering from a torn left ACL. He last played on Aug. 2, 2020, in the NBA bubble.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania @Stadium. After missing over two NBA seasons, Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac is expected to make his return and season debut on Monday vs. Boston, source tells @TheAthletic After missing over two NBA seasons, Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac is expected to make his return and season debut on Monday vs. Boston, source tells @TheAthletic @Stadium.

Given that he has been out for so long, it is unclear exactly what Isaac will be able to offer the Magic. However, he showed promise as an athletic two-way forward over his first three seasons (136 career games).

Isaac has career averages of 9.3 points, 5.4 rebounds. 1.1 assists, 1.1 steals, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 3-pointers per game on 43.5% shooting.

NBA scout believes James Wiseman has higher upside than Walker Kessler

Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman

Utah Jazz rookie center Walker Kessler has taken the NBA by storm as of late with his elite rim protection and rebounding by rookie standards. This has reportedly prompted the Jazz to proclaim the No. 22 pick to be untouchable in trade talks.

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors' former No. 2 pick James Wiseman, currently out with a left ankle sprain, has struggled to produce when healthy.

Most would agree that Kessler is now the clear-cut better prospect, especially considering that both players are the same age (21). However, according to one NBA scout who spoke with Fox Sports NBA analyst Ric Bucher, Wiseman still has more long-term upside.

“I asked three scouts who they’d rather have, Wiseman or Kessler. Two of the three said Kessler. The third: ‘Kessler now, Wiseman in 2024,’ his belief being that Wiseman has the greater upside,” Bucher said.

The analyst then hinted that Wiseman’s potential upside could result in an eventful trade deadline for the Warriors.

“All of which suggests that while it may be quiet now, there is still potential for a hectic trade deadline. Patience, it would appear, is indeed the name of the game. For now,” Bucher said.

Kessler is averaging 7.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game on 70.6% shooting. Meanwhile, Wiseman is averaging 6.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game on 60.9% shooting.

Raptors insider believes team will trade either Fred VanVleet or Gary Trent Jr.

Toronto Raptors guards Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr.

The Toronto Raptors have been heavily involved in trade rumors as they sit 21-27 and 11th in the Eastern Conference. Many have speculated that Toronto could blow up their roster and rebuild around rising star forward Scottie Barnes.

According to Raptors insider Eric Koreen, one of Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr. will likely be traded before the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline. The Raptors are reportedly looking for younger prospects on cheaper contracts that they can develop.

“One of these two (VanVleet or Trent) is probably moving,” Koreen said.

“After a few years of developmental struggles, the Raptors need more contributors on lighter contracts. Trading Trent or VanVleet is the easiest way to acquire those pieces.

“I’ve already written about how complex the VanVleet situation is; for that reason, I have Trent as the more likely player to move, although it could be closer than some might think.”

Both Trent and VanVleet have player options for next season that they are expected to decline to become unrestricted free agents. This could make it very expensive for Toronto to retain both players.

So the Raptors may be able to create future financial flexibility if they opt to flip one or both of them before the deadline.

Trent, aged 24, is averaging 18.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 2.6 3-pointers per game while shooting 44.3% and 36.7% from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, VanVleet, 28, is averaging 19.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 2.9 3-pointers per game while shooting 38.8% and 34.4% from deep.

Based on recent reports, both players appear to have a wide number of suitors. So it will likely just be a matter of the Raptors finding deals that are appealing to them.

Also read: Fred VanVleet Trade Rumors: Top 3 potential landing spots for Toronto Raptors guard

Poll : 0 votes