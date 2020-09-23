NBA News Update: Anthony Davis puts the blame on himself for defeat in Game 3, Frank Vogel disappointed with LA Lakers' urgency

The LA Lakers were beaten 106-114 by the Denver Nuggets in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals. Jamal Murray shone the brightest among all the stars on display as his 28 points and 12 assists helped the Nuggets overcome a lackadaisical LA Lakers side. Headlines from the post-game conference make up this NBA news update, as players and coaches from both teams react to another fascinating playoff encounter between the LA Lakers and the Denver Nuggets.

The LA Lakers camp was appreciative of the Denver Nuggets' performance, but also cautious of the same in the future. Coach Frank Vogel praised the opposition for playing hard throughout the four quarters, while expressing his disappointment at the LA Lakers being unable to do the same. Anthony Davis felt that his inability to grab rebounds was to be blamed for the loss.

NBA News Update: Frank Vogel rues the LA Lakers not turning it up defensively until very late

The Denver Nuggets had it all too easy against one of the best defenses in the NBA this season. The LA Lakers are known for being extremely hard to score against, but they were lacking in intensity in Game 3.

The LA Lakers allowed 31 points to be scored on them on average through the first 3 quarters, before finally stepping it up in the 4th. However, with a 20-point deficit to erase, the LA Lakers joined the party a little too late. Coach Frank Vogel was not particularly delighted with the same.

"I thought Denver played with great energy throughout the game. We didn't match it early, we matched it late. They are a great basketball team. Credit to them for the win. They made shots, they got to the free-throw line, played with great energy. We weren't as sharp as we could have been on both ends of the floor."

"I thought Denver played with great energy throughout the game. We didn't match it early, we matched it late." Frank Vogel on the #Lakers late run and the zone defense in the fourth. pic.twitter.com/yN2ZF6E0sQ — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) September 23, 2020

Frank Vogel said he was proud of the way his LA Lakers team responded, but felt that a 20 point deficit was just too tall of a mountain to climb.

NBA News Update: Anthony Davis not worrying too much for the LA Lakers

Davis and James got very little help from their teammates in game 3

Anthony Davis was extremely critical of himself as the LA Lakers lost to the Denver Nuggets in Game 3. Davis was disappointed with himself for having allowed the Denver Nuggets to dominate the glass. The LA Lakers big man only had 2 rebounds the entire night.

“I have to do a better job on the glass… I just have to be better.”

However, Davis also felt that the LA Lakers are still in pole position and did not worry too much about the loss.

Davis said the Lakers have to bring their 4th Q defensive effort from tonight starting in the 1st Q of Game 4. Added that they’re up 2-1, and “We’ll be fine." — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) September 23, 2020

The LA Lakers face the Denver Nuggets in Game 4 on Wednesday with a 2-1 series lead in the NBA Western Conference Finals.

