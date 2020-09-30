NBA News Update: Anthony Davis vows to follow LeBron James to 'nine more finals' ahead of Miami Heat vs LA Lakers showdown tonight

With the NBA finals 2020 between the LA Lakers and Miami Heat set to take place today, all eyes will be on LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The LA Lakers are favorites for the NBA crown, but the Miami Heat are capable of an upset as well. With so much going on in the bubble, it is difficult to keep up with the latest NBA news updates.

Let's take a look at some of the NBA news updates that might not have made your feed:

NBA News Update: Anthony Davis speaks about LeBron James' influence on him ahead of LA Lakers vs. Miami Heat

Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Five

Star power forward Anthony Davis has been an integral part of the LA Lakers' postseason run, complementing LeBron James' skill set perfectly. The Lakers missed the playoffs last year, and after Davis' acquisition, they ended up being the number 1 seed in the Western Conference.

The LA Lakers star spoke to Yahoo Sports ahead of the key clash with the Miami Heat in the NBA finals 2020. The former New Orleans Pelicans man spoke about LeBron James' influence on him. He said:

“You see the work and preparation LeBron puts in every day, and you understand why this is his 10th NBA Finals appearance. He never stops. I plan to follow this guy to hopefully nine more Finals,” Davis told Yahoo Sports. “We’re all ready to go.”

Anthony Davis also spoke about the goal he set for himself once he entered the NBA. Davis said:

“My thing from the beginning was that I have to get to the playoffs. I’ve got to give myself and my team a chance at the postseason.”

Anthony Davis will have an important role to play against the Miami Heat, as he will be asked to neutralize the threat of Bam Adebayo. Davis will also have to be aggressive offensively if the Lakers and LeBron James want to close the series early.

Everything you need to know about the 2020 #NBAFinals, right at your fingertips. Click here to view the NBA Finals Program: https://t.co/1TUCNBfqLk pic.twitter.com/qR0tq1pozm — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) September 30, 2020

LA Lakers News: Jared Dudley drops an interesting nugget about LeBron James

Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Five

Veteran forward Jared Dudley has been an important presence in the LA Lakers' locker room. His value doesn't show in the box score, but multiple LA Lakers players have spoken about his importance.

Recently, Dudley revealed what he and LeBron James have in common. Dudley spent a lot of time with him during the lockdown, and he got to know a lot about the LeBron during this interval. Dudley revealed:

“We were both up at 7 in the morning, eating breakfast, while everyone else was sleeping.”

Jared Dudley and the LA Lakers play the Miami Heat at 9 PM ET in the NBA finals 2020.

