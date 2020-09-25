The Boston Celtics are on the verge of elimination, as the Miami Heat recently took a formidable 3-1 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals. The Celtics need to pull off a miracle and win all of the next 3 games to advance to the 2020 NBA Finals. As they prepare to take on the Heat in Game 5 tomorrow, the Boston Celtics' coach Brad Stevens spoke about his team's chances going forward. In this article, we'll look into what Stevens had to say, along with other NBA news updates.

NBA News Update: Brad Stevens still believes the Boston Celtics have a chance against the Miami Heat

Boston Celtics v Los Angeles Lakers

The Boston Celtics had their chances in Game 4 until rookie Tyler Herro went ballistic and scored 17 points just in the 4th quarter.

Speaking about the near-impossible task of coming back from a 3-1 deficit, Brad Stevens stated that he is still optimistic. He said -

"We need to play better, there's no way around it. We still have our chances."

Stevens complained that the Boston Celtics' players weren't aggressive enough and that they let the Heat get too comfortable in Game 4.

This isn't the first time the Boston Celtics will be playing in a do-or-die situation this season. In the second round of the Eastern Conference Semis, they defeated the Toronto Raptors in a thrilling Game 7.

With his team facing elimination, Celtics' Brad Stevens points to Game 7 win vs. Raptors, "Been there before. It's not ideal by any means." — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) September 24, 2020

Advertisement

The Denver Nuggets have already come back from a 3-1 deficit twice in this tournament. Brad Stevens and the crew will be hoping to pull off a similar feat as they take on the Miami Heat again on Friday night.

NBA News Update: Nick Nurse excited to continue as Toronto Raptors' coach

Toronto Raptors v Detroit Pistons

Nick Nurse recently signed a multi-year contract to continue as the head coach of the Toronto Raptors. He played a key role during the Raptors' championship run in 2018-19.

Speaking for the first time after his contract extension, Nurse said -

"I've loved being here, loved the job. There's nothing not to love, man. It was time to renew a contract, and that's what we did. It was really, really easy."

The 2019 'Coach of The Year' is also the head coach of the Canadian men's basketball team. Regarding the 23-year-old Canadian Jamal Murray, Nick praised him on his recent playoff performances and expressed hope that Murray represents Canada in the upcoming Olympics.

nick nurse on jamal murray: “he’s really becoming a superstar in the league.” says all signs point to murray playing for canada and he’s excited about it — James Herbert (@outsidethenba) September 24, 2020

The Tokyo Olympics was supposed to be held in 2020, but was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though the Olympics is expected to take place sometime in 2021, an official decision has not yet been made.

Nurse, also the head coach of Canadian SMNT: "I hope we can get back to normal. I hope there is a Tokyo, and a qualification tournament." Colour me skeptical. — (((Eric Koreen))) (@ekoreen) September 24, 2020

Nick Nurse also said that he is desperately hoping that the world goes back to normal soon, so that the fans get to see the Tokyo Olympics.

We look forward to bringing you more NBA news updates.

Also Read: NBA News Update: Billy Donovan gives his first impression as the head coach of Chicago Bulls, Luke Walton's future with Sacramento Kings safe