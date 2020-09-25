The Boston Celtics are on the verge of elimination, as the Miami Heat recently took a formidable 3-1 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals. The Celtics need to pull off a miracle and win all of the next 3 games to advance to the 2020 NBA Finals. As they prepare to take on the Heat in Game 5 tomorrow, the Boston Celtics' coach Brad Stevens spoke about his team's chances going forward. In this article, we'll look into what Stevens had to say, along with other NBA news updates.
NBA News Update: Brad Stevens still believes the Boston Celtics have a chance against the Miami Heat
The Boston Celtics had their chances in Game 4 until rookie Tyler Herro went ballistic and scored 17 points just in the 4th quarter.
Speaking about the near-impossible task of coming back from a 3-1 deficit, Brad Stevens stated that he is still optimistic. He said -
"We need to play better, there's no way around it. We still have our chances."
Stevens complained that the Boston Celtics' players weren't aggressive enough and that they let the Heat get too comfortable in Game 4.
This isn't the first time the Boston Celtics will be playing in a do-or-die situation this season. In the second round of the Eastern Conference Semis, they defeated the Toronto Raptors in a thrilling Game 7.
The Denver Nuggets have already come back from a 3-1 deficit twice in this tournament. Brad Stevens and the crew will be hoping to pull off a similar feat as they take on the Miami Heat again on Friday night.
NBA News Update: Nick Nurse excited to continue as Toronto Raptors' coach
Nick Nurse recently signed a multi-year contract to continue as the head coach of the Toronto Raptors. He played a key role during the Raptors' championship run in 2018-19.
Speaking for the first time after his contract extension, Nurse said -
"I've loved being here, loved the job. There's nothing not to love, man. It was time to renew a contract, and that's what we did. It was really, really easy."
The 2019 'Coach of The Year' is also the head coach of the Canadian men's basketball team. Regarding the 23-year-old Canadian Jamal Murray, Nick praised him on his recent playoff performances and expressed hope that Murray represents Canada in the upcoming Olympics.
The Tokyo Olympics was supposed to be held in 2020, but was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though the Olympics is expected to take place sometime in 2021, an official decision has not yet been made.
Nick Nurse also said that he is desperately hoping that the world goes back to normal soon, so that the fans get to see the Tokyo Olympics.
