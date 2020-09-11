NBA News Update: Charles Barkley trolls LeBron James, Kevin Durant calls Jrue Holiday the best defender in the league

Editions of the NBA news update are coming thick and fast as events from around the sporting community continue to grab the headlines. The conclusion of Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals between the LA Lakers and the Houston Rockets saw the Purple and Gold take a commanding 3-1 lead in the series, thanks in part to their second unit - a contribution LeBron James duly appreciated.

The rest of this NBA news update features Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, who had some kind words for former All-Star guard Jrue Holiday. Meanwhile, in the world of tennis, US Open finalist Naomi Osaka paid tribute to LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant by wearing his jersey after emerging victorious in the semi-finals.

Let's have a detailed look at this edition of the NBA news update.

NBA News Update: LeBron James credits Alex Caruso for coming up clutch

LeBron respected Caruso's hustle on the court

The LA Lakers played some fantastic basketball to beat the Houston Rockets in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals, and their second unit finally performed to their potential.

Alex Caruso in particular was instrumental, as he played some great defense to go with his 16 points, and hit a dagger three to effectively seal the win. LeBron James showered praise on Caruso in his post-match conference.

“His confidence is growing and growing and growing. It’s a guy that we know that we can count on…”



Bron had no doubts about Caruso stepping up in crunch time. pic.twitter.com/jAKMNd6P9y — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 11, 2020

LeBron James praised Alex Caruso for having the right mentality to progress from playing in the G League to hitting big shots in the playoffs for a championship contender.

NBA News Update: Kevin Durant hails Jrue Holiday as the best defender in the league

Durant is a great defender himself

Many NBA stars including JJ Redick and Damian Lillard have expressed their disappointment at not seeing New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday in the All-Defensive teams this year. The latest person to disagree with the NBA and their unorthodox choice was Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant.

In an interview with JJ Redick on his podcast 'The Old Man and the Three', Kevin Durant said that he thinks of Jrue Holiday as 'probably the best defender in the league at guard position'. He stated that it is ridiculous that the NBA has snubbed him from both of the All-Defensive teams.

NBA News Update: Naomi Osaka pays tribute to LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant

After overcoming a hard-fought battle against 28th seeded American Jennifer Brady in the US Open women's singles semi-final, Japanese tennis star was seen sporting a Kobe Bryant jersey in an attempt to pay homage to the late LA Lakers icon.

.@NaomiOsaka in the stands wearing a Kobe jersey after advancing to the #USOpen final 💛💜 pic.twitter.com/SZmUoXfyYt — ESPN (@espn) September 11, 2020

Naomi Osaka is a massive Kobe Bryant fan and was devastated after his tragic demise. She even wrote a letter to Bryant as a farewell message.

NBA News Update: Charles Barkley trolls LeBron James for his hair

Reacting to LeBron James' post-game conference, Inside the NBA analyst Charles Barkley aimed some light-hearted banter at LeBron James as he questioned the LA Lakers star's decision to wear a durag.

The NBA legend claimed that it was his lack of hair that caused him to sport a durag! Bit ironic if you ask me, Chuck!

