NBA News Update: Damian Lillard announces global release of Kobe tribute song, Skip Bayless faces players' fury after insensitive comments

Whenever Damian Lillard makes it to an NBA news update, it's generally for a tremendous scoring display from the bubble MVP. However, this time, it's got to do with his skills outside a basketball court. The cover star of NBA 2K21 also has a rapping career running on the side.
Damian Lillard has added something special to the insanely popular basketball game this time around. He composed a special tribute track to the late Kobe Bryant in collaboration with Snoop Dogg and Derrick Milano which features on the official soundtrack of NBA 2K21.
Fans have responded positively to track and wanted it to be released on all streaming platforms. Luckily, Dame Dolla has an update on the same.
As mentioned by Lillard in his post above, the song titled 'Kobe' will hit all major streaming platforms later tonight.
NBA News Update: Skip Bayless' insensitive comments infuriates players
Skip Bayless is known for his controversial takes. He doesn't hold back when it comes to criticizing sportspersons and has garnered attention for his no-holds-barred approach. However, several NBA players have scoffed at him in the past and now Bayless seems to have gone a step too far yet again.
Dallas Cowboys' quarterback Dak Prescott had earlier opened up about suffering from depression back in April, a few days before his brother Jace committed suicide. That brought a whole new set of emotions for Prescott who bared it all in an emotional interview.
Bayless had a rather surprising reaction to the same, stating that he had no sympathy for the Cowboys star. He even suggested that Dak Prescott should've fought through depression and not given in.
Many were incensed by Bayless' comments including past and current NBA players. Kevin Love in particular showcased his agony.
Needless to say, the flak that Skip Bayless got for his comments made FOX Sports come out with a statement shunning those remarks.
One can only expect Skip Bayless to issue a public apology for his remarks on the next episode of Undisputed.
Also read: NBA News Update - Next season might not start until March 2021, Damian Lillard blasts Michael Porter Jr over post-game comments
Published 11 Sep 2020, 07:40 IST