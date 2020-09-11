NBA News Update: Damian Lillard announces global release of Kobe tribute song, Skip Bayless faces players' fury after insensitive comments

Whenever Damian Lillard makes it to an NBA news update, it's generally for a tremendous scoring display from the bubble MVP. However, this time, it's got to do with his skills outside a basketball court. The cover star of NBA 2K21 also has a rapping career running on the side.

Damian Lillard has added something special to the insanely popular basketball game this time around. He composed a special tribute track to the late Kobe Bryant in collaboration with Snoop Dogg and Derrick Milano which features on the official soundtrack of NBA 2K21.

Fans have responded positively to track and wanted it to be released on all streaming platforms. Luckily, Dame Dolla has an update on the same.

As mentioned by Lillard in his post above, the song titled 'Kobe' will hit all major streaming platforms later tonight.

NBA News Update: Skip Bayless' insensitive comments infuriates players

Skip Bayless

Skip Bayless is known for his controversial takes. He doesn't hold back when it comes to criticizing sportspersons and has garnered attention for his no-holds-barred approach. However, several NBA players have scoffed at him in the past and now Bayless seems to have gone a step too far yet again.

Dallas Cowboys' quarterback Dak Prescott had earlier opened up about suffering from depression back in April, a few days before his brother Jace committed suicide. That brought a whole new set of emotions for Prescott who bared it all in an emotional interview.

Dak Prescott’s brother died in April of an apparent suicide.



Dak battled depression.



Dak showed courage and bravery to maybe help someone who is afraid to speak up.



Skip Bayless has ZERO COMPASSION because Dak plays QB in the #NFL and showing weakness.



Wow.#DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/EzrhORx65b — CHRIS TORELLO (@TorelloSports) September 10, 2020

Bayless had a rather surprising reaction to the same, stating that he had no sympathy for the Cowboys star. He even suggested that Dak Prescott should've fought through depression and not given in.

Kevin Love

Many were incensed by Bayless' comments including past and current NBA players. Kevin Love in particular showcased his agony.

And on World Suicide Prevention day nonetheless!!!



Dak saved lives by what he said...and no this is not an overstatement. https://t.co/hJVB4mXgue — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) September 10, 2020

Damn straight. Skip can kick rocks. Coward. — Meyers Leonard (@MeyersLeonard) September 11, 2020

I’ve had to the opportunity to work with @RealSkipBayless last year and off the Camera he was really cool and down to earth...but he has LOST all my respect with that HORRIBLE DISRESPECTFUL Take about Dak Prescott!!! SMH — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) September 10, 2020

Needless to say, the flak that Skip Bayless got for his comments made FOX Sports come out with a statement shunning those remarks.

FOX Sports Statement on Skip Bayless’ comments about Dak Prescott: pic.twitter.com/IR4QRP4FJ3 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 11, 2020

One can only expect Skip Bayless to issue a public apology for his remarks on the next episode of Undisputed.

