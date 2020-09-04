NBA News Update: Damian Lillard reveals his favorite player growing up, Lu Dort pays tribute to James Harden

Damian Lillard stole the headlines in all NBA news reports over the past month due to his incredible performances in Orlando following the season restart. He was able to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to the playoffs but they were eliminated by the Los Angeles Lakers in five games.

Damian Lillard features on the cover of NBA 2K21 that is supposed to launch on September 4th. In addition to this, he's generally very responsive on social media. So when one fan asked him about his favorite NBA player growing up, Lillard quickly revealed "The Answer".

Damian Lillard is obviously referring to 11-time All-Star and Hall of Famer Allen Iverson.

Allen Iverson during his playing days

AI changed the game for smaller built guards when he went toe-to-toe against the likes of Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal in the 2001 NBA Finals. He was a volume scorer so it's no surprise that he has the respect of the bubble MVP.

Lu Dort pays his respects to NBA superstar James Harden

Lu Dort and James Harden played out an intense series in the first round of the NBA Playoffs

The biggest storyline coming out of the NBA Playoffs series between the Houston Rockets and OKC Thunder was the player battle between rookie Luguentz Dort and former MVP James Harden. The exchanges between this duo ultimately decided the series.

In case you're unaware, both Dort and Harden played for Arizona State University in college. In fact, The Beard travels to Arizona in the offseason regularly to play pick-up games. Both he and Dort have practiced together in the past and the latter was often seen repping Harden's signature shoes during the regular NBA season.

Advertisement

Highlighting how the equation has transformed between the two since then, Dort put up an emotional post on Instagram.

It's safe to assume that Lu Dort is meant for huge things in the NBA. After going undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft, he clawed his way through the G League and eventually dropped 30 points in Game 7 of an NBA Playoffs series. He's certainly here to stay.

Also read: "It's ridiculous" - Western Conference coach blasts Brooklyn Nets for hiring Steve Nash