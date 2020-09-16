NBA News Update: Damian Lillard trolls Pat Bev, Paul George after Denver Nuggets eliminate LA Clippers

The last time Damian Lillard went amiss in the clutch for Portland Trail Blazers, a massive beef ensued on Instagram. Every NBA news update at the time was filled with details of Lillard going at it with Paul George and Patrick Beverley. So after the LA Clippers gave up a 3-1 lead to get eliminated by Denver Nuggets, Dame Dolla wasn't going to keep quiet and was supported by his teammate CJ McCollum.

Damian Lillard already had history with both Paul George and Pat Bev prior to the beef earlier this season. He had knocked down series-winning shots on both these players in the past. But now a lot of shades have been thrown on Twitter and to be honest, we just can't have enough.

NBA News Update: Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum take digs at Pat Bev, Paul George

Paul George

It was a bad day at the office for Paul George as he managed just 10 points on 4-of-16 shooting for the LA Clippers. Damian Lillard started the trolling party by addressing a bad shot that PG13 took in the fourth quarter against Denver Nuggets.

Here's the rather disastrous shot from George.

oh my god pic.twitter.com/0HrWTSJvev — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) September 16, 2020

Here's Damian Lillard's response to it.

Look good to me https://t.co/nw3YU9TKFl — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) September 16, 2020

In case you don't remember, George had called Lillard's game-winner in Game 5 against OKC Thunder last season as a bad shot. CJ McCollum chipped in with a series of tweets to troll the LA Clippers.

I wonder if they packed before the game — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) September 16, 2020

My last tweet before I finish this glass. They did vote they ain’t wanna play no more. . . But I didn’t think they was gonna go out like that 😂 — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) September 16, 2020

During their beef earlier, Pat Bev had made a remark about Damian Lillard rushing off to Cancun. It was time for Lillard to retaliate after Denver Nuggets' masterclass.

@patbev21 I guess I should extend this Cancun invite since I haven’t made my arrangements yet 😂😂😂 — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) September 16, 2020

I’ll bring the wine 🍷 . Weather nice as ever too https://t.co/oE0d6gPBPy — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) September 16, 2020

It's just safe to say that both CJ McCollum and Damian Lillard won't be forgetting this game in a hurry. The same can be said for Paul George and Pat Bev, although for them, the reasons are a tad different.

Denver Nuggets blowout LA Clippers in Game 7

Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic

The duo of Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic was at it again as the LA Clippers collapsed yet again in the second half to bow out of the NBA Playoffs. Murray had 40 points while Jokic had 16 points, 22 rebounds, and 13 assists as the Denver Nuggets took the game 104-89.

Paul George and Kawhi Leonard combined for just 10-of-38 shooting in the win-or-go-home game for the LA Clippers. By virtue of this win, the Denver Nuggets became the first team to overcome two 1-3 deficits in the same postseason.

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors - Eastern Conference GM wants Houston Rockets to move Russell Westbrook