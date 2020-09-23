NBA News Update: Danny Green gets tips from career 4.5% three-point shooter, Billy Donovan among 11 candidates to have interviewed for Bulls job

Danny Green is one of the most experienced 3-and-D players in the modern NBA. He has the ability to come up clutch in key games and has done so for the LA Lakers several times this season. However, Green is also a streaky scorer by nature and every other NBA news update has highlighted his poor shooting in the ongoing NBA Playoffs.

NBA News Update: Shaq gives shooting tips to Danny Green

Danny Green spoke to Shaquille O'Neal during the pre-game interview today. Interestingly, Shaq revealed that he was Green's shooting coach during the latter's rookie year. In case you didn't know, Danny Green was drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2009 and Shaq was his teammate during that season.

Speaking to Green, Shaq asked him the following.

"What are you not doing that I always tell you to do? ... Stop jerking your shot man."

Shaquille O'Neal

Danny Green was aware of his shortcomings and readily admitted that he wasn't doing what Shaq had asked him to.

"You're absolutely right Shaq, you're absolutely right. I have been watching film and I haven't been doing what you told me to do...hold my follow through, like coach Shaq taught me."

Danny Green has only shot at 36.4% from the field in the 2020 NBA Playoffs. However, it was interesting to see Shaq – who's not the most recognized shooter of the ball – guide Green during his slump. O'Neal himself has shot at only 4.5% from downtown and we all know about the Hack-A-Shaq strategy.

NBA News Update: Chicago Bulls interviewed multiple candidates before hiring Billy Donovan

Billy Donovan

The biggest NBA news update from earlier tonight was Chicago Bulls hiring Billy Donovan as their new head coach. Donovan finished third in the Coach of the Year race last season as the OKC Thunder punched well above their weight. The overall reception of this move has been positive. However, the Bulls certainly considered all options before settling on Donovan as reported by Marc J Spears.

Before hiring Billy Donovan as their next head coach, a source said the Chicago Bulls also interviewed Stephen Silas, Jamahl Mosley, Dan Craig, Kenny Atkinson, Jarron Collins, Ime Udoka, David Vanterpool, Wes Unseld, Jr, Darvin Ham also Chris Fleming. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) September 23, 2020

As can be seen above, the Bulls interviewed 10 other candidates besides Donovan. The likes of Kenny Atkinson and Wes Unseld Jr. were linked strongly with the Chicago Bulls because of their history of working with rebuilding teams.

