NBA News Update: Danuel House to be sent back home after violating bubble protocol, Mike Malone addresses the Michael Porter Jr. situation

With the finals approaching, NBA teams have increased the intensity in the playoffs.

Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics meet in game seven to decide who will meet Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals. On the other hand, a clash between the two LA rivals, i.e Clippers and Lakers looks likely in the Western Conference Finals. With so much going on in the bubble, it may be tough to keep up with the latest NBA news updates.

Here are some NBA news updates that you might have missed.

NBA News Update: League concludes its investigation on Danuel House Jr.

In the latest NBA news update, the league has taken a final decision on Danuel House's case. House was found guilty of inviting a guest inside the NBA bubble, and the evidence was caught on videotape. House has since left the NBA bubble and will not play a part in the Western Conference semi-finals against LA Lakers.

LA Lakers currently lead the Houston Rockets 3-1 in the Western Conference semi-finals.

NBA News Update: Mike Malone reacts to Michael Porter Jr. comments

Recently, Denver Nuggets small-forward Michael Porter Jr. had expressed his displeasure over not getting enough touches in the second half of the fourth game of the Western Conference semi-finals against LA Clippers. The Nuggets ended up losing that game, mainly because of their offence not showing up.

In a media session, Nuggets head coach Mike Malone reacted to Porter Jr.'s comments:

"We talked about it briefly as a team. In the playoffs, the last thing you want is any distractions, and if those frustrations are there, it’s much better to keep those internal, in the locker room, and amongst ourselves."

It would interesting to see how Michael Porter Jr. performs in the fifth game of the series.

NBA News Update: Boston Celtics stars receive heartwarming messages from their families

In other NBA news updates, the Boston Celtics arranged a video message for the players from their families. In a short video uploaded on the team's Twitter account, the players could be seen reacting to these heartwarming video messages from their respective families. It was an emotional experience for the players and a very warm gesture from the team.