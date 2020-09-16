NBA News Update: Daryl Morey to continue as the Houston Rockets' GM; League takes new measures to encourage voting

The Houston Rockets' playoff woes continued as they were knocked out in the second round by the LA Lakers last week. Following the disappointing loss in Game 5, Rockets' head coach Mike D'Antoni has resigned from his job. A recent NBA news update has addressed concerns regarding further changes that are expected in the Rockets' management.

NBA News Update: Daryl Morey to continue as Houston Rockets' General Manager

2019 NBA Awards Presented By Kia On TNT - Red Carpet

Daryl Morey has been the General Manager (GM) of Houston Rockets since 2007. Following D'Antoni's resignation, there were speculations about appointing a new GM for the Houston Rockets. But owner Tilman Fertitta has put an end to those concerns and has said that Daryl Morey will continue as the GM.

Fertitta continued: "Daryl Morey's job is safe. I'm sure he's going to pick the right head coach." https://t.co/x2ayIklY6j — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) September 15, 2020

With the Houston Rockets looking to hire a new head coach, Fertitta pointed out the importance of Morey and has put his trust in the latter to find a suitable head coach for the team. Fertitta said in this regard:

"It begins and ends with the general manager. That's why you have a basketball operations team. They'll make a recommendation to me. I'm the sign off guys. I wouldn't know how to interview a basketball coach."

According to an earlier NBA news update, Jeff Van Gundy and Tyronn Lue are being interviewed for the role of Houston Rockets' head coach. The team's owner has now assured that Daryl Morey will solely be responsible for finding a coach and preparing the team for next season.

Daryl Morey had a good relationship with former coach Mike D'Antoni and has been a big proponent of Houston Rockets' small-ball style of play. However, with James Harden and the crew failing to impress in this year's playoffs, it'll be interesting to see if Morey continues to follow the small-ball approach or opts for a change.

NBA News Update: League to debut new warm-up shirts for the Finals

Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers - Game Two

The NBA has been doing its best in vouching support for various social issues in the country. The players and the league have been advocating the importance of voting in the upcoming elections as a way to fight against systemic racism and police brutality.

NBA players will debut new warm-up shirts displaying “VOTE” for the remainder of the Eastern and Western Conference Finals and 2020 NBA Finals. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 15, 2020

With the US election day approaching, the league has now decided to encourage people to vote by debuting new warm-up shirts with the word 'VOTE' displayed on them. The new shirts will be worn by the teams during the Conference Finals and the 2020 NBA Finals.