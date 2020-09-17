NBA News Update: Details of heated exchange between LA Clippers duo Paul George and Montrezl Harrell revealed

On Tuesday night, the LA Clippers collapsed for the third straight time in the second half as the Denver Nuggets brought their 2019-20 campaign to a close. Every other NBA news update is focusing on what's next for the franchise, including the future of Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and impending free agent Montrezl Harrell. But first, let's look at the issues plaguing the team currently.

Clippers guard Lou Williams: “We had championship expectations. We had the talent to do it. We didn’t have the chemistry to do it.” — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) September 16, 2020

Lou Williams was among the players who shouldered the blame for the outcome of the LA Clippers' series against the Denver Nuggets. He opined that the team had all the necessary pieces to win an NBA ring, but the chemistry wasn't there. And now, details of an unruly incident have emerged that also point towards the same.

NBA News Update: LA Clippers duo Paul George and Montrezl Harrell have a heated moment

Paul George

As reported by Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, a heated exchange took place between Paul George and Montrezl Harrell during a timeout in LA Clippers' Game 2 against the Denver Nuggets.

Haynes outlined that PG13 had committed two costly turnovers early on in the second quarter, with one of them being a risky pass to Harrell which was picked by Jamal Murray. Trezz approached George about that play but the latter was in no mood to take responsibility for the same, instead suggesting that Harrell could've caught it. This irritated the NBA Sixth Man of the Year who didn't hold back.

Harrell responded with something along the lines of, “You’re always right. Nobody can tell you nothing,” and expletives were uttered from both players, sources said. George eventually toned down his rhetoric, but a heated Harrell wasn’t having it.

Montrezl Harrell

The report further stated that the commotion between Paul George and Montrezl Harrell eventually died out a few moments later as Doc Rivers started discussing strategies. However, the incident surely has to be considered a red flag.

Thank you for your support this season, #ClipperNation. pic.twitter.com/fQ7RZMPgOf — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) September 16, 2020

The LA Clippers didn't really play together as much during the regular season due to fitness concerns. That came back to haunt them as they could never recover from slumps late on in games against the Denver Nuggets and eventually bowed out of the postseason.

