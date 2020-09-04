NBA News Update: Dirk Nowitzki rejects Steve Nash's offer for assistant coach role, multiple franchises zero in on former star Chauncey Billups

It was announced a few hours ago that Steve Nash will be appointed as the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets. Hours after this blockbuster announcement was made, there were more NBA news updates about other former players who might be pursuing a role in coaching in upcoming days.

NBA Hall of Famer Steve Nash has revealed that he wanted his friend Dirk Nowitzki to take up the role as his assistant coach in Brooklyn. Dirk Nowitzki retired from professional basketball after the 2018-19 NBA season.

Dirk Nowitzki and Steve Nash played together for the Dallas Mavericks from 1998-2004

According to this latest NBA news update, Steve Nash asked his teammate Dirk Nowitzki to consider being his assistant coach in Brooklyn. Having spent just one year in retirement, Nowitzki has said that he wasn't looking to make a comeback to the league yet. Though the German superstar did not accept the offer right away, there is a chance that he might consider the role sometime in the near future.

New Nets coach Steve Nash sounded out his longtime former teammate and close friend Dirk Nowitzki to gauge his interest in coming to Brooklyn as an assistant coach, @NYTSports has learned, but Nowitzki is not looking to return to the game full-time so early in his retirement — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) September 3, 2020

Steve Nash and Dirk's friendship dates back to 1998. Nowitzki was drafted by the Dallas Mavericks as Steve Nash was traded to the same team after spending two years in Phoenix.

Having shared the floor as teammates on the Mavericks for the next 6 years, the two former MVPs share a special friendship off the court. Ever since this NBA news update made headlines, fans are excited about the prospect of these two legends sharing the court again as coaches.

NBA News Update: Chauncey Billups pursues head coach job

Chauncey Billups is looking to make a comeback to the NBA as a head coach

In another NBA news update, former Detroit Pistons legend Chauncey Billups has shared that he will be pursuing a head coaching job in the NBA. This news has NBA fans around the world excited, as it's not often a player of Chauncey Billups' stature considers a coaching role.

Yahoo Sources: Former NBA star Chauncey Billups is finally interested in pursuing a head coaching job and teams have begun researching his candidacy. https://t.co/CNh2GFAewg — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) September 3, 2020

Billups had an illustrious NBA career spanning 17 years. The five-time All-Star won the Championship in 2004 where he was also named the Finals MVP. Aside from his incredible defensive skills, 'Mr. Big Shot' was renowned for his clutch game-winning shots.

This announcement has arrived at a fortuitous time as the 2019-20 NBA season is nearing its climax and teams are looking to make big changes for next year. Three teams in the NBA - the New Orleans Pelicans, the Indiana Pacers, and the Chicago Bulls - are currently without a head coach and it would be interesting to see if one of them hires Billups in the upcoming days as their head coach.

