NBA News Update: Finals TV ratings tank further in Game 2 and 3, Tyronn Lue completes LA Clippers and New Orleans Pelicans job interviews

Despite the Miami Heat winning Game 3 against the LA Lakers and making the series more exciting, the NBA Finals ratings continue to touch unprecedented lows. Last week, Game 1 between the LA Lakers and the Miami Heat went on to become the least-watched NBA Finals game in the history of the league. In this article, we'll take a look at the TV ratings for Game 2 and Game 3, along with other NBA news updates.

News Update: NBA Finals ratings for Game 3 hit an all-time low once again

2020 NBA Finals - Game Three

After Game 1 recorded just 7.41 million viewers on ABC and went on to become the least-watched Finals game in NBA history, the league was hoping the Finals TV ratings would turn around once the series progresses. But according to the latest news updates, Game 2 viewership plummeted further and had a peak viewership of just 4.5 million viewers.

Nobody is watching the NBA Finals. Each game takes the crown from the previous one as the least-watched Finals game in history. https://t.co/xoXKzqhj0i — BroBible (@BroBible) October 6, 2020

Sunday's Game 3, where the Miami Heat fought back and took the series to 1-2, recorded even lower TV viewership, with just 4.395 million people watching it. Despite the unprecedented circumstances surrounding this year's playoffs, this dip in the NBA Finals ratings will be a huge concern that the league will be looking to address in the future.

NBA News Update: Multiple teams closing in on Tyronn Lue

Cleveland Cavaliers v Detroit Pistons

Following the departure of coach Doc Rivers from the LA Clippers, Tyronn Lue was among the favorites to fill the Clippers' head coaching vacancy. However, there are multiple teams currently in search of a head coach, and Lue - given his championship experience - is in high demand.

Tyronn Lue has completed sitdowns with the Clippers and the Pelicans about their coaching openings ... and Lue's interview for the Rockets' coaching vacancy, league sources say, will now take place this week after it was moved from the weekend — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) October 6, 2020

According to this latest NBA news update, Tyronn Lue has already completed interviews with the LA Clippers and the New Orleans Pelicans. He's also scheduled to be a part of the interview for the Houston Rockets' coaching vacancy. All these teams are looking to make a strong comeback after a disappointing 2019-20 season and will be among the playoff contenders in the Western Conference next year.

