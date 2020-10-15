NBA News Update: Frank Vogel confident AD will stay with the LA Lakers, Danny Green grateful for the support offered by Packers star Davante Adams

After clinching their record-tying 17th NBA championship, the LA Lakers will now prepare for the offseason, as they will look to go back to back next year. With major decisions like Anthony Davis' free agency decision looming for the LA Lakers management, let's take a look at the latest edition of NBA news update.

NBA News Update: LA Lakers' Frank Vogel gives his take on Anthony Davis' future

2020 NBA Finals - Game Six

After playing a crucial role in the LA Lakers's historic title win, Anthony Davis will be eligible for a new contract this offseason. The dominant big was stellar in the postseason, complementing LeBron James' playmaking with his scoring extremely well. With so much paper talk going on around Davis's decision, LA Lakers head coach Frank Vogel gave his opinion on the subject on the Dan Patrick Show. He said:

"All signs are pointing in the right direction that he's going to be a Laker for life."

There is a sense that the LA Lakers organization feels the same about Anthony Davis's commitment to the franchise, as the power forward will have a great chance to cement his legacy with the 17-time champions.

"All signs are pointing in the right direction that he's going to be a @Lakers for life." Frank Vogel on Anthony Davis' future in Los Angeles



Danny Green talks about a crucial phone call with Davante Adams following online abuse after Game 5 miss

2020 NBA Finals - Game Six

Danny Green, LA Lakers' dependable shooting guard, was subjected to online abuse following his 3-point miss against the Miami Heat in the clutch. The LA Lakers eventually closed the series in six games, but Green had to suffer through a barrage of ill-wishing messages, which also reached his fiance.

Hope Danny Green has the game of his life tonight. I been there & received similar hate so I dont laugh when people doing bad 🙅🏾‍♂️ — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) October 11, 2020

In an episode of his podcast 'Inside the Green Room,' Danny Green came out and revealed how Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams extended his support to the LA Lakers star. He was quoted saying:

"It was great to see him use his platform and publically support me. Paul George was the same, and I thanked them and said I appreciated it."

Danny Green played a key role for the LA Lakers this year, being versatile on defense and knocking down 3-pointers on an efficient percentage.

LA Lakers assistants Jason Kidd and Phil Handy being courted by New Orleans Pelicans and Brooklyn Nets respectively

Los Angeles Lakers v Houston Rockets - Game Three

LA Lakers' coaching staff came up big in the playoffs, making crucial adjustments throughout the postseason. Whether it was starting Alex Caruso in Game 6 against the Miami Heat or Anthony Davis guarding Jimmy Butler, Frank Vogel and his men exceeded expectations of fans and neutrals alike.

Jason Kidd and Phil Handy, two of Vogel's assistants, are set to be approached by New Orleans Pelicans and Brooklyn Nets, respectively. Kidd is known to be respected by young players, which was quite evident during his Milwaukee Bucks coaching stint. Handy, on the other hand, shares a good relationship with Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving. If the two assistants leave, the LA Lakers will have a huge gap to fill.

