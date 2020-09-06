NBA News Update: Frank Vogel refuses to reveal his next move after Game 1 drubbing, Steve Nash is 'The Best Team Builder' proclaims Brooklyn Nets GM

As the playoff action intensifies inside the Orlando Bubble, more NBA news updates emerge regarding upcoming games in the second round. The LA Lakers were comprehensively beaten by the Houston Rockets in Game 1 on Friday. LA Lakers' coach Frank Vogel was asked about the adjustments he's going to make for game 2. The former Indiana Pacers coach gave a diplomatic answer ahead of LA Lakers Game 2 against the Houston Rockets

LA Lakers are looking to level the series on Sunday against the Houston Rockets

The No.1 team in the west went down a game against the Houston Rockets. As questions emerge as to what changes LeBron James and the crew are making ahead of their second game, LA Lakers' coach has refused to spill the beans.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel keeping lineups and rotations “close to the best” heading into Game 2 vs Rockets — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) September 5, 2020

Fans were furious about giving Rajon Rondo a lot of minutes in game 1 and expected the LA Lakers coach to make some major rotational changes in game 2. Frank Vogel, however, has refused to reveal his next move and wants to keep the opponents guessing as he tried to get an advantage over them.

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving wanted 'a great communicator' and Steve Nash is the right guy.

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving wanted a coach who can be respected

In other NBA news update, Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks has shed more light on why they chose Steve Nash to be their head coach. Superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were consulted before Brooklyn Nets hired the former 2-time MVP. Nets GM Sean Marks said they both wanted a guy who is a great communicator and someone that could be respected by them. Marks said:

"They wanted a great communicator. They wanted someone they would respect. ... A lot of this relationship will be built off the court. A lot of what I know of Steve is as the ultimate communicator.."

It's interesting to note that Sean Marks was also a former NBA player who happened to be Steve Nash's teammate during their days with the Phoenix Suns. Aside from being a good communicator, Sean also praised Nash's leadership qualities and how empathetic he was towards everyone on the Suns' roster. He added:

"He's the best team builder I've ever been around, he had an incredible empathy for a guy like myself, the 15th man on the roster, or Raja Bell, who was right next door to him in the lineup. We need a conductor and Steve's the right guy."

This news update should cheer the Brooklyn Nets fans up since Steve Nash's ability to be a conductor will go a long way as they begin preparation for the next season.

NBA News Update: Udonis Haslem played a key role in boosting Jimmy Butler's confidence during Game 3

Udonis Haslem has been

We witnessed another Jimmy Butler masterclass during the game 3 between Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks. Jimmy Buckets went berserk in the 4th quarter as he single-handedly outscored the entire Bucks roster during the 4th quarter.

After the game, Jimmy revealed that it was actually the team caption Udonis Haslem who gave him the push. Udonis Haslem, the 40-year-old veteran of the Miami Heat plays an instrumental role from the bench by motivating other players on the court. Jimmy said Udonis approached him during the third quarter and said:

"Do not let us lose this game. Hit the switch, turn it on."

Jimmy completely took over in the 4th quarter as he scored 17 points and ensured Bucks had no chance of winning the game. Miami Heat is now just one game away from reaching the eastern conference finals.

Jimmy Butler says Udonis Haslem told him in the third quarter ’do not let us lose this game...hit the switch. turn it on.’ pic.twitter.com/WzCsyPpVKx — Brendan Tobin (@Brendan_Tobin) September 5, 2020

Milwaukee Bucks are on the verge of being knocked out in the second round against the Miami Heat. It'll be interesting to see how Giannis and the crew respond to it in Game 4 on Sunday.

