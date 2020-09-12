NBA News Update: Giannis Antetokounmpo unfollows Milwaukee Bucks teammates on Instagram, Danuel House's wife reacts to his bubble dismissal

With the NBA finals in sight, teams in the bubble have increased the level of intensity in their game. Boston Celtics booked a berth in the Eastern Conference finals with a win over the Toronto Raptors.

At the same time, the LA Lakers and LA Clippers hold an advantage over Houston Rockets and Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semi-finals. With so much going on in the bubble, it may be tough to keep up with the latest NBA news updates.

Here are some NBA news updates that you might have missed.

NBA news update: Giannis Antetokounmpo unfollows Milwaukee Bucks teammates on Instagram

Orlando Magic v Milwaukee Bucks - Game Five

In a shock move, reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has unfollowed his Milwaukee Bucks teammates on social media site Instagram. The 'Greek Freak' is now following only nine people, with his brother Kostas Antetokounmpo being one. Notably, Kostas plays for the LA Lakers, a team that has been linked to Giannis multiple times.

It would be interesting to see if Giannis Antetokounmpo will leave for an NBA championship contender after the recent turn of events. Milwaukee Bucks lost to the Miami Heat 4-1 in the Eastern Conference semi-finals recently.

Danuel House's wife reacts to the player's dismissal from the NBA bubble

Danuel House

After a lengthy investigation by the league, Danuel House was found guilty of breaking the NBA bubble protocol. He has been dismissed from the Orlando bubble and won't be making a return to play for the Houston Rockets.

House's wife Daniele has reacted to this incident by posting a cryptic message on her Instagram account. She also removed photos she had with him from the account.

Houston are currently 3-1 down to the Los Angeles Lakers in their best-of-seven series, with Game 5 due to take place on Saturday.

Boston Celtics' Vincent Poirier clears quarantine

It appears Vincent Poirier has cleared quarantine. pic.twitter.com/4qeHwFV4J5 — Boston.com Celtics News (@BDCCeltics) September 12, 2020

In the latest NBA news update, Celtics' back-up center Vincent Poirier has cleared his mandatory quarantine. Poirier left the bubble to attend the birth of his newborn daughter. He joined the team recently and followed the compulsory quarantine period. Celtics advanced to the Eastern Conference finals, where they will play Miami Heat.

Jayson Tatum's son Deuce to enter the NBA bubble

Jayson Tatum confirms on Snapchat that Deuce is coming to the bubble: pic.twitter.com/B3tJTIgV0X — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) September 12, 2020

According to a picture posted by Jayson Tatum on his Snapchat account, the Boston Celtics star will be welcoming his son Deuce to the Orlando bubble.

Their relationship is well-documented on social media and is adored by the Boston Celtics fans. Tatum played a vital role in the Celtics' win over the Raptors, scoring 29 points and grabbing 12 rebounds.

