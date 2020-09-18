NBA News Update: Giannis Antetokounmpo wins 2019-20 regular season MVP award over LeBron James, reports Adrian Wojnarowski

As we head deeper into the 2020 NBA playoffs, the league has been announcing all the major awards for the 2019-20 regular season. Giannis Antetokounpo (Milwaukee BUcks), LeBron James (LA Lakers), and James Harden (Houston Rockets) were the finalists for the NBA regular-season MVP award. This latest NBA news update is brought to you by ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, who is currently inside the Orlando bubble.

Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo has won his second consecutive MVP award, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 18, 2020

Ahead of tonight's LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets Western Conference Finals matchup, NBA was scheduled to announce the winner of the 2019-20 regular season MVP. However, Woj has just reported that Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounpo is set to win his 2nd straight NBA MVP award.

NBA news update: Giannis Antetokounmpo wins 2019-20 MVP award

Giannis Antetokounmpo during the Milwaukee Bucks v Miami Heat series

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo has once again been named the NBA MVP for the 2019-20 season. The 25-year-old dominated the regular season with an average of 29.6 points and 13.6 rebounds per game. Milwaukee Bucks also had the best record in the league in the regular season.

After winning the NBA MVP last year, Giannis Antetokounmpo has successfully backed it up again this year. Earlier in the season, Giannis was also named the 'Defensive Player of The Year'. This puts the Greek Freak in an elite list along with Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon as the only players to have won DPOY and NBA MVP in the same season.

NBA News Update: LeBron James's wait for his 5th MVP award continues

Los Angeles Lakers v Houston Rockets - Game Four

It was a closely contested battle between LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo this year. LeBron James dominated in the West with 25.3 points, 10.2 assists, and 7.8 rebounds in the regular season. There was an argument among NBA fans and experts as to why the 35-year-old deserves to win the NBA MVP award this year over Giannis.

Advertisement

By winning his second regular season MVP award, Giannis becomes only the third player in history to win the award multiple times before turning 26. LA Lakers' LeBron James is also a part of this elite list.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is:



🏆 The third player to be named MVP and DPOY in the same season, joining Michael Jordan (1987-88) and Hakeem Olajuwon (1993-94).



🏆 The third player to win multiple MVP Awards before turning 26 years old, joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and LeBron James. https://t.co/UpD6XKsm5H — Justin Kubatko (@jkubatko) September 18, 2020

Despite their dominance in the regular season, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks have yet again failed to make an impact in the postseason. The 2020 MVP's goal for next year would be to lead Milwaukee Bucks win an NBA championship.

Also read: LA Lakers News: LeBron James feeling 'blessed' after record-breaking 16th All-NBA selection, Chris Bosh shares his thoughts on King's latest feat