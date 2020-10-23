NBA News Update: "I'd love to run it back" Danilo Gallinari willing to re-sign with OKC Thunder

Danilo Gallinari has been on a redemption tour of sorts in the last two seasons. Not only has he managed to put behind his fitness issues, but he's also shot the ball at over 40% from downtown. While every other NBA news update will point out how Gallo can join a contender in free agency and chase the Larry O'Brien Trophy, he has gone on record to state that he won't mind re-signing with OKC Thunder.

Danilo Gallinari had a productive time in Oklahoma. His 18.7 points and 5.2 rebounds helped the team secure the fifth seed in the Western Conference when they weren't even expected to make the playoffs. It's not surprising then that Gallo is open to committing his future to OKC Thunder.

NBA News Update: Danilo Gallinari open to re-signing with OKC Thunder

Thunder GM Sam Presti

In an interview with Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Danilo Gallinari was asked whether he would consider returning to OKC Thunder in free agency and he responded with a resounding yes.

"I would consider it for sure. I think as a player when you have such a great time with the team, and you go through what we’ve been through this season living this amazing miracle season, of course, I’d love to run it back and spend some more time in OKC."

Danilo Gallinari joined OKC Thunder from the LA Clippers as part of the Paul George trade. He was only the second player on the Thunder besides Chris Paul aged over 30 and played the role of a mentor to several youngsters including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Possibility of Danilo Gallinari's signing with a contender

Oklahoma City Thunder v Los Angeles Lakers

Danilo Gallinari turned 32 this year and will possibly be signing the last big contract of his career this offseason. While Gallo's happy to rejoin OKC Thunder, only recently had he expressed his desire to compete for a title.

Gallinari has played 11 seasons in the NBA and not once has he played for a contending franchise. He has the ability to change that heading into the 2020-21 season so don't be surprised if he ends up joining the LA Lakers or Golden State Warriors among other teams.

