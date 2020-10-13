NBA News Update: 'I wear no. 23 because of Michael Jordan' LeBron James on GOAT debate following 4th Finals MVP, Tom Brady's special message for LA Lakers superstar

After a season that lasted almost a year, the LA Lakers clinched their 17th NBA Championship. The LeBron James-led Lakers dominated teams in the postseason and were not stretched to Game 7 by any of them.

In this latest edition of the NBA news update, we will take a look at what LeBron James and Anthony Davis had to say in an interview with ESPN's Rachel Nichols about the LA Lakers' historic win .

JOB'S FINISHED: YOUR LOS ANGELES LAKERS ARE NBA CHAMPIONS pic.twitter.com/Dnxtgt9i1d — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 12, 2020

NBA News Update: LeBron James and Anthony Davis have a candid conversation with ESPN after LA Lakers' title win

2020 NBA Finals - Game Six

The 35-year-old LeBron James has had an exemplary career, one which any NBA player would envy.

In his 17th year in the NBA, the Cleveland born superstar, who has won four championships and as many MVPs and Finals MVPs, is still going toe to toe with the best players in the league.

LeBron James' accolades and performances have earned him the right to be called the GOAT, something only Michael Jordan perhaps has a higher claim to at this point. When asked about the comparison, James told Rachel Nichols:

"That's not for me to question or wonder or debate. That's what you guys would do. I have a way that I play the game, I have a way that I lead, challenge my guys, challenge myself. But more importantly, I just hope I (have) made some people proud."

LeBron James continued:

"The debates will happen. You all can talk about them, but I'm not gonna give it to you all. You guys know how much I love Michael Jordan. I wear no. 23 because of Michael Jordan. You guys can have your debates."

LeBron James' partner-in-crime Anthony Davis is set to be a free agent this off-season. With a lot of speculation around his future, Davis said in this regard:

"I'm gonna enjoy this championship, that's all. Came here, got it done. We'll see."

Davis and LeBron James were dominant for the LA Lakers in the postseason. The two stars brought their A-games and ensured that the LA Lakers got banner number 17 in the rafters.

Tom Brady shares a hilarious tweet congratulating LeBron James

Los Angeles Chargers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady is no stranger to winning championships.

The mercurial quarterback, who is a 6-time NFL trophy winner, uncharacteristically forgot the down in his last game against the Chicago Bears. The Bucs lost that game 20-19, and Brady got hilariously trolled for forgetting the down.

After the LA Lakers won their 17th championship, Brady took to Twitter to congratulate LeBron James at his own expense.