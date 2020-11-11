With the 2020-21 NBA season slated to start on the 22nd of December, the league's teams have limited time available to plan their rosters. The Brooklyn Nets are one of the franchises looking to make moves during the current off-season, as the team aims to contend for next year's NBA title. In the latest edition of the NBA news update, we take a look at Stephen A. Smith's expectations from the team and the NBA's plan to provide refunds to certain players.

NBA News Update: Stephen A Smith outlines his expectations from the Brooklyn Nets

Toronto Raptors v Brooklyn Nets - Game Four

The Brooklyn Nets have one of the most dynamic duos in the NBA in the form of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. With new head coach Steve Nash at the helm, the Brooklyn Nets are aiming to surround their superstar duo with the right role players.

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have proven their credentials at the highest level, by winning an NBA championship, albeit on different teams. The expectation will be the same for next season, as the Brooklyn Nets look to win their first-ever NBA title. On the latest episode of 'First Take', host Stephen A. Smith outlined the same -

"I think their best shot is this year. And if KD is healthy, no one is stopping them from reaching the NBA finals."

According to the latest NBA news update, the 2020-21 NBA season tips-off on 22nd December. The Brooklyn Nets and their returning superstar duo are the ones to watch out for.

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors: The case for and against LA Lakers signing Chris Paul this offseason

NBA News Update: Players who withheld drawing salary in May to receive a refund in December

Advertisement

2020 NBA Finals - Game Six

After the NBA took a devastating financial hit this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, talk of NBA players taking a salary cut emerged in the NBA news update earlier this month. A few players have already co-operated with the NBA in this regard, as they were asked to withhold 25 percent of their salaries in May, earlier this year.

As per the latest NBA news update, the players who accepted this proposal will now receive a refund of around two-thirds of the total amount on December 1st. The players are set to receive this amount due to the financial success of the Orlando Bubble, which was helpful in mitigating losses.

Sources: NBA players who accepted 25 percent salary withholding on May 15 will receive a refund of approximately two-thirds of all amounts on Dec. 1. Due to success of Orlando restart, additional player escrow of four percent was needed to satisfy revenue split. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 10, 2020

Also read: NBA Draft 2020: Golden State Warriors might flip 2nd pick for LaMarcus Aldridge, Charlotte Hornets could trade up to 1st overall selection