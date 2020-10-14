NBA News Update: "It's about damn time" Tristan Thompson on LeBron James demanding respect after 4th Finals MVP, Chris Bosh backs Magic's guarantee of LA Lakers repeating

After a season that lasted almost a year, the LA Lakers clinched their 17th NBA Championship. The LeBron James-led LA Lakers dominated teams in the postseason and were not stretched to Game 7 in any of the 4 NBA playoff series that they were part of.

In this latest edition of the NBA news update, we will take a look at what former teammates of LeBron James', Tristan Thompson and Chris Bosh had to say about the King and LA Lakers who tie Boston Celtics for the most Championship won.

NBA News Update: Tristan Thompson backs former teammate LeBron James for his post-game comments

2020 NBA Finals - Game Six

After the LA Lakers won their 17th NBA championship, superstar LeBron James sent a clear message to his critics when he said:

“And I want my damn respect too.”@KingJames on winning the 2019-20 Finals MVP. #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/tsin7CdEqh — NBA TV (@NBATV) October 12, 2020

LeBron James had started the season calling it the 'Revenge Tour' following what was an underwhelming 2018-2019 campaign. Going into the 2019-20 NBA season the LA Lakers were heavily doubted as the contenders by experts and analysts, and their city rivals LA Clippers were preferred as the title favorites. However, LeBron James and co. silenced their critics in style, as the LA Lakers went on a ruthless run in the postseason which saw them only lose 5 games in total.

LeBron James' former teammate in Cleveland, Tristan Thompson made an appearance on Colin Cowherd's basketball talk show 'The Herd' and shared his opinion on the King's post-game comments. The Cavs center quoted -

"It's about damn time. I have been telling him this for years. You gotta talk that talk. You gotta let them know, put some respect on your name. That made me so happy when he said that in the post-match interview. Every time you give him a challenge, he takes it on and makes greatness out of it."

LeBron James and Tristan Thompson were part of the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers team, which came back from a 3-1 deficit to win the NBA championship against the 73-9 Golden State Warriors.

NBA News Update: Chris Bosh on LA Lakers and their Championship run

2020 NBA Finals - Game Six

After clinching a record-tying 17th NBA championship, the LA Lakers will now target another title as they have 2 bonafide superstars in LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Even though AD has a player-option coming this offseason, which he is expected to reject, the LA Lakers fans have no need to worry.

The past one year has shown that the bond LeBron James shares with Anthony Davis is a special one, and he will do everything in his power to make sure that the 27-year-old is comfortable in Los Angeles.

JOB'S FINISHED: YOUR LOS ANGELES LAKERS ARE NBA CHAMPIONS pic.twitter.com/Dnxtgt9i1d — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 12, 2020

The Lakers have already shown their intent, and it won't be surprising if Rob Pelinka and the front office makes aggressive moves in the offseason in order to win back to back NBA titles. LeBron James' former Miami Heat teammate Chris Bosh joined the team of ESPN talk show 'The Jump' and gave his opinion on the subject-

"I think so. I mean, the intent is to make a run at multiple NBA championships. Of course, they need to sign and resign Anthony Davis. But, that was always the thing with LeBron. He went there to win multiple championships. When you have two of the top five players in the league, you are always going to make a run at championships".

Earlier, LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson had echoed the same thoughts on 'First Take'. LeBron James has proven that he is still the best player in the league, despite being 35 years old. However, the road to another title will be tough for him and the LA Lakers, as the Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets will attempt to go toe to toe with them next season.

