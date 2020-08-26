NBA News Update: Jaylen Brown outraged and emotional at the shooting of Jacob Blake, league to postpone draft and free agency

The start of playoffs in the Orlando bubble has created a lot of NBA news recently. From Paul George's shooting woes against the Mavericks to Luka Doncic's heroics, the star players have been in the limelight. A few series have already concluded with NBA championship contenders like Milwaukee Bucks, Toronto Raptors and the Boston Celtics through to the second round of playoffs.

ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski confirms the NBA is looking to push this year's draft and free agency

The league was shut down in March due to the Coronavirus pandemic. It resumed in late June in Orlando. The league decided to create an NBA bubble in Florida to prevent the risk of Coronavirus. The experiment has worked so far, with no players testing positive for the Coronavirus in the latest round of tests conducted.

In today's NBA news, Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed the league is planning to postpone the 2020 draft and free agency. The NBA is expecting to delay the start of the NBA 2020-21 season will be moved to a later date.

ESPN story on the NBA and NBPA agreeing to a delay in the CBA termination window -- and what it means to preparations for the 2020-2021 season. https://t.co/WhzNIAqjXB — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 25, 2020

Celtics' Jaylen Brown speaks out on the Jacob Blake incident

In other NBA news, Boston Celtics swingman Jaylen Brown spoke to the media today. He expressed his outrage regarding the shooting of Jacob Blake at the hands of law enforcement authorities in Wisconsin. Blake was shot seven times in the back by the police officers. Brown is a well-known advocate of social justice and was quite active during the Black Lives Matter protests.

Jaylen Brown shared his thoughts on the incident-

“The question that I would like to ask is, does America think that black people and people of color are uncivilized savages and naturally unjust? Or are we products of the environments we participate in? ... And America has proven its answer over and over and over.”

LeBron James shares highlights of game four against Trail Blazers on social media

After losing game one against the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round of NBA playoffs, the LA Lakers have managed to win three consecutive games. Both LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been instrumental in the LA Lakers playing good basketball on both ends in this series.

James posted a couple of highlights and images from the fourth game against Portland Trail Blazers on Instagram. It included the mesmerizing reverse layup which broke the internet after the game. He tagged his son Bronny James in the post, asking him if he is ''jelly fam worthy" and also challenged Giannis Antetokoumpo's brother Kostas to recreate his layup.