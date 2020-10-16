NBA News Update: LA Lakers squad celebrates title win with dinner in Malibu, Tyronn Lue finalizing a 5-year deal to become Clippers Head Coach

After a successful postseason run that saw them win a record-tying 17th NBA championship, the LA Lakers are now in celebration mode. On the other hand, there is a cloud of uncertainty over their Western Conference rivals Houston Rockets who just parted ways with their General Manager Daryl Morey. On that note, let's take a look at the latest edition of the NBA news update.

NBA News Update: LA Lakers enjoy post-bubble victory dinner

2020 NBA Finals - Game Six

The LA Lakers were dominant in the 2020 NBA playoffs where they weren't extended to game 7 in any series. Led by their talisman and Finals MVP LeBron James, the LA Lakers displayed incredible tactical flexibility to overcome a variety of opposition.

JOB'S FINISHED: YOUR LOS ANGELES LAKERS ARE NBA CHAMPIONS pic.twitter.com/Dnxtgt9i1d — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 12, 2020

Now the LA Lakers are enjoying the fruits of their labor, with LeBron James being spotted partying in Malibu. Most of the Lakers players were with their significant others, but Anthony Davis was a notable absentee.

Houston Rockets-target Tyronn Lue set to be the next LA Clippers head coach

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Los Angeles Clippers

Recently, it was revealed by ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski that Tyronn Lue will be announced as the next LA Clippers coach, and former Detroit Pistons star Chauncey Billups will be his lead assistant.

A championship winner with Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016, Lue replaces Doc Rivers who left for the Philadelphia 76ers. Tyronn Lue was also being pursued by Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey who has now stepped down from his role.

ESPN analyst and former Boston Celtics star Kendrick Perkins has come out and shared his take on the evolving situation at the Rockets. Perkins, who is known for his controversial opinions, believes that Morey stepped down due to a disagreement over the choice of coach with Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta.

According to Perkins, Morey wanted Tyronn Lue as the coach of the Houston Rockets while Fertitta was inclined towards hiring Jeff Van Gundy.

My guess is that Morey wanted Ty Lue and Tilman Fertitta wants Jeff Van Gundy...it ain’t Rocket Science!!! Carry on... — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) October 15, 2020

Morey is set to continue with the Houston Rockets in an advisory role until the team finalizes a head coach, with Executive Vice President Rafael Stone set to replace him as the General Manager.