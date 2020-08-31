NBA News Update: Lakers legend comments on LeBron James' legacy, Damian Lillard makes big announcement post-bubble exit

We have seen some exciting news coming out of the NBA bubble in the last few days. The first-round series are coming to an end after a brief pause due to the protest against Jacob Blake's shooting. Let's check out the latest NBA news update -

Kareem Abdul Jabbar comments on LeBron James' legacy

Former LA Lakers player and NBA legend Kareem Abdul Jabbar recently spoke to the media. Talking about LeBron James, the LA Lakers legend had nothing but praise for him. He quoted -

"What LeBron is doing off the court far outweighs what he is doing on the court. LeBron's standing on Jackie Robinson's, Jesse Owen's, and on all of our shoulders. He has a conscience and a heart. He's setting the example for generations to come."

LeBron James has done a considerable amount of work off the court. He has been vocal since the Black Lives Matter protests began and have demanded justice for the victims of police brutality. He often uses his social media platform to address issues related to obstruction of social justice.

Damian Lillard announces he and his fiancée are expecting twins

Damian Lillard has announced that he is expecting twins with his fiancee. The Portland Trail Blazers guard had recently left the NBA bubble due to an injury. Lillard had revealed that he was happy to be back with his family after leaving the NBA bubble. The star point guard broke the news of his fiancee's pregnancy through his Instagram account.

NBA legend Michael Jordan mourns John Thompson in heart felt statement

NBA legend Michael Jordan has released a statement expressing grief over the passing of John Thompson following the former Georgetown coach's death at age 78. As a college player, Jordan had played against Thompson's team and had a hit a buzzer-beater against them. His statement read-

“Coach Thompson was truly a great man and a legend in college basketball," Jordan wrote. "He had such a profound impact on his players and was a father figure to so many of them. I admired him and love him dearly. My deepest condolences to his family and the Georgetown community.”

The NBA fraternity is in shock after John Thompson's death. As a player, the 6-foot-10 Thompson won two NBA titles with the Boston Celtics prior to a nearly three-decade-long tenure at Georgetown, where he earned Big East Coach of the Year honors three times. He coached players like Patrick Ewing, Allen Iverson and Alonzo Mourning.

