NBA News Update: LaMelo Ball signs for Puma Basketball ahead of 2020 draft, Flint's Mayor plans a celebration for LA Lakers' Kyle Kuzma and JaVale McGee

After their 17th NBA championship victory, the LA Lakers' stars are back in their hometowns following the celebrations. The Lakers and other teams will now prepare for the offseason, which is expected to be quite hectic as franchises will explore options to improve their rosters. On that note, let's take a look at the latest version of the NBA news update.

NBA News Update: LaMelo Ball signs for Puma Basketball as an ambassador

Highly-rated NBA Draft prospect and soon-to-be lottery pick LaMelo Ball has penned a contract with Puma Basketball. Lonzo Ball's younger brother joins newly crowned champion LA Lakers star Kyle Kuzma and former no.1 draft pick DeAndre Ayton in an impressive crop of players who have signed for the multinational brand.

LaMelo Ball is expected to be chosen as the no. 1 overall pick in this year's draft, and when asked which team he would like to play for, the young point guard said:

"I've just been working out and getting ready for the next step in my career," he said. "I'll be excited to play for any city. It’s been my dream my whole life to play in the NBA and I'm just excited it's getting close."

The Minnesota Timberwolves hold the no.1 draft pick, and the franchise's fans are hoping to see to LaMelo Ball link up with stars like Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell in the upcoming season.

Flint Mayor planning to welcome LA Lakers' Kyle Kuzma and JaVale McGee with a citywide celebration

Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Five

After a grueling playoff run, the LA Lakers were crowned as the NBA champions. Apart from superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, role players like Kyle Kuzma and JaVale McGee played integral roles in the title challenge.

In other NBA news, Flint's mayor, Sheldon Neeley, has announced that he is planning a citywide celebration for the two LA Lakers stars who are natives of the town. Kuzma and McGee are anticipated to be a part of the LA Lakers set-up for the upcoming season as well.

