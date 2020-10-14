NBA News Update: LeBron James gifts massive custom playhouse to his daughter Zhuri, Nick Nurse gives a fascinating insight into his Toronto Raptors career

The Toronto Raptors had a great year, finishing second in the regular season and taking the Boston Celtics to seven games in the second round of the NBA playoffs. The Toronto Raptors will be looking to contend next year as well and are expected to be active in the NBA offseason. In the latest edition of the NBA news update, we will take a look at what Raptors head coach Nick Nurse had to say about the city of Toronto and the organization.

NBA News Update: Toronto Raptors' Nick Nurse makes an appearance on Adrian Wojnarowski's podcast

Boston Celtics v Toronto Raptors - Game Seven

After winning the 2019 NBA championship, Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse had to work with a weaker roster this season. He had to deal with the departure of star player Kawhi Leonard last offseason, and key role player Danny Green also departed for the LA Lakers.

Despite these setbacks, the Toronto Raptors were able to close the regular season as the second-best team in the Eastern Conference.

Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri has been a key figure in the team's success, and Nick Nurse was quick to highlight that on NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski's latest podcast. He said:

"There's no doubt about it I think about that often about how, you know, well grateful I am," Nurse said on the podcast. "Not only is our team great and Masai (Ujiri) is great and our ownership is...there's a lot but our ownership (is great) but Toronto is a fabulous place to live."

Nurse won the 2020 NBA Coach of the Year award for his efforts and will have another tough year ahead. The Toronto Raptors are expected to face stiff competition from teams like the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets for the Eastern Conference finals berth.

Full audio of Raptors coach Nick Nurse on The Woj Pod:

LeBron James returns home after winning his fourth NBA championship

2020 NBA Finals - Game Six

35-year-old LeBron James has had an exemplary career, one which any NBA player would envy.

In his 17th year in the NBA, LeBron James - who has won four championships and as many MVPs and Finals MVPs - is still going toe to toe with the best players in the league.

After clinching his fourth NBA title in the Orlando bubble in dominating fashion, LeBron James returned home to his family after more than two months. The former Cleveland Cavaliers star leveled up in the postseason and led the LA Lakers from the front.

The LA Lakers were able to dispatch the Miami Heat in six games, as their opponents struggled due to injuries to key players like Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic. After winning the ring, LeBron James was welcomed home by his daughter Zhuri, who got an early birthday gift from her father on his return.

