NBA News Update: LeBron James humorously trolls Donald Trump as Joe Biden inches closer to the presidency

With the picture of the result of the US elections becoming clearer with every hour, NBA players are sharing their thoughts on the same through their social media accounts. LA Lakers star LeBron James chipped in with a few tweets of his own, and in the latest edition of NBA news update, we will take a look at what he shared with his fans amidst the election tension.

NBA News Update: LeBron James pokes fun at Donald Trump in his latest tweets

2020 NBA Finals - Game Six

LeBron James is one of the most politically vocal stars in the NBA. A legend on the court, James has done some incredible work off the court as well and has been lauded for it time and again by his peers and the media.

However, LeBron James is not particularly liked by current US President Donald Trump, and this was quite evident in the latter's campaign speech in Cleveland, Ohio, a few days back. Trump had encouraged chants of "LeBron James s***s" during the rally, which showed the distaste he shares for the four-time champion.

FACTS!!!! The accuracy is too real and i love!! Salute GA & PA! https://t.co/dwIOlPlQUH — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 6, 2020

Trump represented the Republican party as a presidential candidate in the elections, whose results are edging towards a conclusion now. With the majority of the votes counted, his Democratic counterpart Joe Biden is expected to win the elections.

With Donald Trump expected to lose the elections, LeBron James took to Twitter and posted a few tweets mocking the President. With Joe Biden expected to come to power, it appears as though LeBron James has had the last laugh.

Advertisement

Also read: NBA Trade Options: Analyzing a blockbuster deal between Denver Nuggets and Philadelphia 76ers which could lead to league's most lethal big 3

LeBron James applauds voters in an Instagram post

2020 NBA Finals - Game Six

LeBron James has been an active voice throughout the elections, urging the masses to vote. James also started a campaign called 'More than a Vote,' which aimed to educate the people about the importance of casting a vote.

The LA Lakers star took to Instagram to thank the people who turned up to vote with a 'More than a Vote' campaign video. LeBron James' initiative was successful, as the United States saw a good voter turnout in these elections.

Advertisement

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors: Giannis Antetokounmpo could sign supermax with Milwaukee Bucks as early as next week