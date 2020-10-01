NBA News Update: LeBron James and LA Lakers dominate merchandise sales, Steve Kerr reacts to Doc Rivers' firing

After finishing last in the Western Conference this year, Golden State Warriors will be looking to bounce back next season as they will welcome back the Splash Brothers. Both the stars have barely played for the Warriors since the 2019 NBA finals and will be raring to go next season. In the latest edition of the NBA news update, we will take a look at what went down in the league today.

Steve Kerr talks about Doc Rivers' impact on the league

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr addressed the media today after a long hiatus. The former Chicago Bulls star spoke Doc Rivers' departure from LA Clippers and Klay Thompson's progress. On the topic of Rivers' firing, Kerr said:

"The Doc Rivers news hit me...His voice is so crucial. With the current social movement, his words have been so powerful, his leadership so strong and important. I just want to thank Doc. Hopefully, he'll be back coaching, but I just want to thank him on his leadership."

After suffering an ACL injury in the 2019 NBA finals, Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson was ruled out of action for more than a year. The prolific scorer recently made a return to the basketball court and is expected to play an integral role in the Golden State Warriors' attempt to win another NBA championship.

Asked Steve Kerr if Klay Thompson's had a vintage moment in practice: "Yesterday he had several. Pulling up and splashing a 30-footer in transition. He's looking really bouncy. Had a dunk off one foot yesterday and came right back down in transition and had a dunk off two feet." — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) September 30, 2020

NBA News Update: League releases the list of 15 most popular jerseys sold this season

NBA merchandise sales from July 30 - September 28. A reminder that the league really missed Steph, KD and Kyrie this season and noteworthy to see Ja in the top 15 and no Zion. pic.twitter.com/KByEx02Egw — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) September 30, 2020

The league missed some major NBA stars like Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, and Kyrie Irving this year. And that has directly impacted the sales of NBA jerseys, as was evident from the list released by the league today. However, the LA Lakers and LeBron James dominated the list, finishing first in their respective categories.

Chris Bosh talks about LeBron James ahead of the NBA finals 2020

In other NBA news, Chris Bosh recently made an appearance on 'The Herd,' which is hosted by Colin Cowherd. The two spoke about the LA Lakers being favorites in the finals and how Miami Heat have a chance to upset them. As the conversation moved forward, Cowherd asked Bosh if he was disappointed after LeBron James left Miami Heat in 2014. Bosh responded:

" Hell yeah, I was mad. I was mad, man. But it's a part of the game. I spoke to LeBron about it a few years ago and I told him I was mad because one, you are watching the best player in the world go play for somebody else, and then two, they are pretty good and I eventually can't get too mad at the move."

Chris Bosh and LeBron James enjoyed a fruitful tenure at the Miami Heat, as they went to four straight NBA finals and won two championships.

