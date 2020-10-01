NBA News Update: LeBron James and Tyler Herro gain massive social media following since restart, Doc Rivers set for Philadelphia 76ers interview

The Miami Heat and LA Lakers are set to clash in Game 1 of the 2020 NBA Finals in a few hours. LeBron James and the LA Lakers are favorites for the NBA crown, but the Miami Heat are quite capable of staging an upset. With so much going on in the Orlando bubble, it is difficult to keep up with all the latest NBA news updates.

Let's take a look at some NBA news updates that might not have made your feed today.

NBA News Update: LeBron James tops the list of players who have gained the most social media followers since the restart

Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Five

In the modern NBA, the players are quite active off the court, and they like to share their personal lives on social media with their fans. Social media activity has become a key part of an NBA player's life, and on-court performances also translate to popularity on Instagram and Twitter.

According to a list revealed today, these are the top 15 players who have gained the most social media followers across Instagram and Twitter among those who participated in the restart. There is no surprise regarding who is at number 1, while Jamal Murray and Tyler Herro took a huge jump due to their performances in the bubble.

Below is a list of the Top 15 players who have gained the most social media followers across Instagram and Twitter among those who participated in the restart. LeBron James and Tyler Herro are No. 1 and 2. pic.twitter.com/EMIQ7ZeQ4R — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) September 30, 2020

NBA News Update: Doc Rivers set to interview for the Philadelphia 76ers

Los Angeles Clippers v Denver Nuggets - Game Six

After his recent departure from the LA Clippers after 7 years, veteran head coach Doc Rivers is set to interview for the Philadelphia 76ers. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Rivers is considered one of three finalists for the job, along with Clippers assistant Tyronn Lue and former Houston Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni.

The Philadelphia 76ers fired Brett Brown after an embarrassing loss to fierce rivals Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA playoffs, and General Manager Elton Brand plans to appoint a head coach soon.

Kendrick Perkins makes his prediction for the 2020 NBA Finals

And still got about 2-3 good years left in the tank got Damn it!!! Carry on... pic.twitter.com/wzelOsXjN3 — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) September 30, 2020

Former Boston Celtics center and NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins has disclosed his prediction for the 2020 NBA Finals. According to Perkins, the LA Lakers will beat the Miami Heat in 6 games. Perkins professed his love for the Heat, but conceded that they do not have a chance of beating LeBron James and the LA Lakers in the 2020 NBA Finals.

