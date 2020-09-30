NBA News Update: Muggsy Bogues weighs in on LeBron James vs Pat Riley; claims MJ will always be the GOAT ahead of LA Lakers star

The 2020 NBA Finals are here and will feature two of the grittiest teams in the league this year - LA Lakers and Miami Heat. While there's obvious chatter about how the series could play out, every other NBA news update has highlighted how personal terms between LeBron James and Heat President Pat Riley could have a bearing on proceedings. There's also this discussion of LeBron possibly surpassing Michael Jordan in the greatest of all time debate if he wins the title with a third franchise.

We at Sportskeeda were able to get some expert opinion on these storylines. We spoke to Tyrone "Muggsy" Bogues recently on a media call and he gave his two cents on the upcoming NBA Finals.

Standing at 5'3, Muggsy is the shortest player to have ever played in the NBA and lasted 14 seasons in an era dominated by big men. He spoke on a variety of topics including the LeBron James vs Pat Riley situation, LA Lakers being the favorites, and the GOAT debate.

NBA News Update: Muggsy Bogues speaks about the relationship between Pat Riley and LeBron James

Pat Riley

When LeBron James parted ways with Miami Heat back in 2014, his relationship with Pat Riley took a hit. Now he'll be representing the LA Lakers against his former team. Bogues had the following to say about the same:

"Anytime you depart, especially when you have a relationship and then you depart, things are being said on both sides. I think they had the time to miss those and mend that relationship. I'm quite sure Pat and LeBron have tremendous respect for one another. They can't be more grateful to be in this situation against one another."

Muggsy Bogues then predicted the way this series will go. He believes that although the Miami Heat are a tough team, the LA Lakers are favorites. He opined:

"The Lakers are hungry... Miami are gonna give them a fight, but I don't see them overthrowing the Lakers."

NBA News Update: Muggsy Bogues believes MJ will be the GOAT even if LeBron James wins title with LA Lakers

Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan and LeBron James are the frontrunners in the greatest of all time debate. This year, LeBron has another opportunity to solidify his case by leading the LA Lakers to a ring. That would make him only the third player besides Robert Horry and John Salley to win an NBA Championship with three different teams. Many believe that it would take LeBron above Jordan in the GOAT debate.

MJ sends Muggsy Bogues to the locker room with a sensational ball fake 🔥 pic.twitter.com/y1f5lVusnD — OLDSKOOLBBALL (@Oldskoolbball1) June 2, 2019

Muggsy believes that even if LeBron James leads LA Lakers to a title, MJ will still be the greatest to ever do it for him.

"That's taking it a step further. For me, that's a stretch. There'll be some unbelievable accolades for him. Taking three teams to the Finals and win, that's remarkable. It's a testament to his body of work off the court. Michael Jordan was the one who surpassed everyone on the basketball court in my eyes."

Game 1 of NBA Finals 2020 takes place thi Wednesday.

