NBA News Update: Pau Gasol's touching tribute for his late friend Kobe Bryant's daughter, Nikola Jokic and Paul George react post Game 6 thriller

In a one-sided contest, Denver Nuggets emerged victorious in Game 6 of the Western Conference semi-finals as the LA Clippers blew a 16 point first-half advantage. On the other hand, Houston Rockets parted ways with head coach Mike D'Antoni after their loss against LA Lakers. With so much going on in the bubble, it may be tough to keep up with the latest NBA news updates.

Here are some NBA news updates that you might have missed as we get down to the business end of the season.

NBA News Update: Pau Gasol names his daughter after Gianna Bryant in a heartwarming gesture

Pau Gasol and his wife have named their newborn daughter after Kobe and Vanessa Bryant's late daughter Gianna. Gianna and Kobe Bryant passed away this January in an unfortunate helicopter accident that shook the NBA fraternity.

Pau Gasol and Bryant were teammates at LA Lakers and won two NBA championships together. They shared a close relationship until Kobe's untimely demise. Gasol still spends quality time with the Bryants. In another touching detail, Vanessa Bryant is also Elisabet Gianna Gasol's godmother.

Pau Gasol and his wife named their newborn daughter after Gianna Bryant



Elisabet Gianna Gasol



(via paugasol/IG) pic.twitter.com/g7Sw7krcOE — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 13, 2020

Nikola Jokic not phased by the pressure faced by the Denver Nuggets

In the latest NBA news update, Nikola Jokic took a shot at the LA Clippers by saying Denver Nuggets are not under pressure after their Game 6 win. Jokic once again had a great game, finishing with 34 points, 14 rebounds, and 7 assists. Head coach Mike Malone will be expecting a similar performance from him in Game 7. LA Clippers play the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday for a berth in the Western Conference Finals. Here is what Jokic said -

Joker and Denver not phased 😤 pic.twitter.com/6jxepAx7wI — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 13, 2020

Paul George confident about LA Clippers' chances of progressing to the Conference finals

Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Clippers - Game Five

Paul George was one of the few players on the LA Clippers roster who performed well in Game 6 against the Denver Nuggets. The former OKC Thunder player scored a team-high 33 points but couldn't take his team across the finishing line.

Paul George has been in good form recently, even though he revealed last month that he struggled with mental health problems in the bubble. After the game, he was asked about the Clippers' chances of making it to Western Conference Finals. He responded -

"It's positive. This group is staying together. We are still in the driver's seat, it’s not a panic mode. We’ve got a Game 7, I like our odds with our group. We put ourselves in this position and it's on us to get ourselves out of it."

Paul George and the LA Clippers will be expected to play with more urgency against Denver Nuggets in Game 7 after today's disheartening loss.

In other NBA news, Doc Rivers responds to Montrezl Harrell's criticism

Los Angeles Clippers v Denver Nuggets - Game Six

After their Game 6 loss, LA Clippers' power forward Montrezl Harrell has come under scrutiny by the fans and media for his performance. However, the Clippers head coach came to his support when asked about his recent struggles against Denver Nuggets. Rivers said -

“Trez is up and down for us right now, we know that. Listen, If you go just off plus-minus, which I think a lot of people do, I don’t think either one of our 5’s were very effective tonight.”

Harrell has been uncharacteristically poor in the series against the Denver Nuggets. Fans and experts are shocked alike, as Harrell was only recently awarded the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award.

Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta thanks Mike D'Antoni for his services

Mike D'Antoni left the Houston Rockets today after spending 4 years with the team. In a message directed to D'Antoni and his family, Fertitta thanked him for coaching the team and being a model professional. According to NBA trade rumors, D'Antoni could be on his way to the Philadelphia 76ers next season.

We look forward to more NBA news updates as Mike D'Antoni takes sometime off to decide his next destination in the NBA.

