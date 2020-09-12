NBA News Update: Paul Pierce thinks he can average 50 points in today's game, Rudy Gobert reacts to Kevin Durant's jibe

The Boston Celtics and the Toronto Raptors are tied at 3-3 in the Eastern Conference playoff series. If Boston win tonight, this will be the third time that they have reached the Conference Finals in the last 4 years. With just hours to go for Game 7 between the Celtics and the Raptors, here are some pieces of Boston Celtics news, along with other NBA news updates.

NBA News Update: Paul Pierce claims he'll average 50 points per game in this era

Paul Pierce is known for making some outlandish claims from time to time. While commenting on the frequent foul calls in modern NBA, the former Boston Celtics superstar claimed that he'll average 50 points per game in today's NBA.

The 42-year-old has been under fire on Twitter for this bizarre claim. Pierce averaged 19.7 points per game in his career before he retired in 2017. Even during his peak in 2005, Pierce averaged 26.8 points per game.

Fans on Twitter are criticizing Paul for his statement today, and it'll be interesting to see if there are any other NBA news updates regarding this.

NBA News Update: Rudy Gobert responds to Kevin Durant's jibe

Earlier today, Kevin Durant was in the news for his comments about Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert. Durant implied that Gobert is overvalued as a defender, and criticized him for his weakness in defending the pick and roll. Gobert has now responded to this on Twitter.

If they start taking more and more shots at you, means that you’re on the perfect path, keep going. — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) September 11, 2020

The 2019 Defensive Player of The Year hasn't let Durant's comments affect him. Kevin Durant is usually active on social media and doesn't shy away from expressing his opinions, and fans are wondering if the Brooklyn Nets star will respond to this tweet.

We look forward to bringing you more NBA news updates about the same.

NBA News Update: Denver Nuggets confident about winning Game 5

The LA Clippers have a 3-1 lead against the Denver Nuggets in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. While coming back from a 3-1 deficit seems like a herculean task against Kawhi Leonard and the crew, the Denver Nuggets seem confident about it.

The Nuggets were also down 3-1 against the Utah Jazz in the first round of the 2020 NBA playoffs. They won 3 consecutive games thanks to the brilliance of Jamal Murray, but he is averaging below 18 points in this series and the Clippers' defense hasn't let him get into his rhythm.

We'll find out if the Nuggets can start another miraculous comeback from being 1-3 down as they take on the No. 2 seed in the West tonight.

